A new recall has been issued in Canada for a variety of fresh-cut vegetables sold by brands such as Mann’s and Western Family due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted the new information on Sunday as an update to an earlier Listeria recall.

The recall includes a number of Mann’s products, including veggie trays, broccoli coleslaw and various types of cauliflower and kale. It also includes products that involve vegetables sold under the labels “Mann’s Crave a Bowl,” “Mann’s Family Favourites,” “Mann’s Nourish Bowls,” “Mann’s Organic” and “Mann’s Snacking Favourites.”

Two Western Family products -- broccoli slaw and a sweet kale salad kit -- were included in the recall, as well as a veggie power blend by Sysco Imperial.

The products in the recall usually contained broccoli or cauliflower, but some of the affected products contained kale, brussels sprouts, corn, carrots, green beans and various vegetable trays and blends.

The affected products were sold nationally and all had best before dates up to and including Nov. 16. A full list of the products in the recall is available on the CFIA's website.

This follows a Listeria recall posted by the CFIA on Friday, in which a number of Compliments brand vegetable products were recalled by Sobeys Inc.

Consumers are instructed not to buy or eat any of the products listed in the recall, and distributors and food service establishments are being asked to cease selling or using them. According to the CFIA, there have not been any reported illnesses connected to these products yet.