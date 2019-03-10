Vancouver General Hospital doctors are now able to monitor brain function in real time thanks to new “brain bolt” technology placed inside a patient’s skull.

Approximately 160,000 Canadians sustain brain injuries from car accidents and falls each year and that number is rising. According to the advocacy group Brain Injury Canada, over a million Canadians live with the devastating effects which can include being unable to speak, walk or live on their own.

But the Vancouver Hospital has become a world leader in traumatic brain treatment using cutting-edge technology to help patients like Mike Severloh beat those grim odds.

The cyclist nearly lost his life after he was hit by a car and he was left with potentially fatal brain damage. But after 14 months, Severloh has been healing impressively, to be point of being able to return to the Emily Carr University of Art and Design, where he studies industrial design.

“My recovery has gone really well,” he told CTV News. “The following April I was able to get my license again and there are a lot of things that let me return to life the way it was before the accident.”

As part of the hospital’s new brain injury monitoring program, surgeons drilled a half-centimetre hole into Severloh’s skull to place a device nicknamed the “brain bolt."

Intensive care physician Dr. Mypinder Sekhon said the device gives doctors second-to-second information on a patient’s brain activity, offering “a window into what the brain is needing to heal.”

The “brain bolt” can be described as a sort of thermometer for the brain -- continuously measuring oxygen, nutrients and the pressure in the skull -- instead of doctors waiting for CT scans every 48 hours.

Studies show head trauma patients with this kind of monitoring are more than twice as likely to have a full recovery and avoid severe disabilities. In fact, doctors attribute the “brain bolt” to the miraculous recovery of Severloh and others. One of those other patients was Bradley Baylis.

Six months ago, he suffered a massive head injury after a moose crashed into his car. But Baylis’ girlfriend Carla Lewis said the technology gave her family a “priceless” gift.

“It means everything to me,” she said. “I had thought I had lost him and so having Brad back, having him here and having him be Brad is worth everything,” she said.

Sehkon said Baylis’ recovery has meant he will be able to live a normal life.

“In Brad’s case he is back to full neurological recovery,” they said. “He is a dad he is going back to work.”

Vancouver General Hospital is one of few trauma centres in the world which uses the device, which is estimated to cost $10,000 per patient. Baylis hopes others with serious head trauma will be given same chance at a recovery as him.

“I can walk and talk and I am here,” he said. “I would like to see that machine or that technology get into every major hospital in each province of this country,” he said.