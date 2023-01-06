Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2).
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)'s epidemiological update released on Dec. 30, 2022, the virus strain was found in two wastewater samples collected between Aug. 20 and Aug. 30 2022.
The report said the sampling sites chosen to be tested were in communities connected to New York state, but it did not provide exact locations. The report said there have been no suspected or confirmed cases of acute flaccid paralysis, which is the most common syndrome caused by polio, in the areas where the Canadian wastewater samples were taken.
In August 2022, New York state reported emerging samples of the virus in its waste water after an unvaccinated patient was diagnosed with polio, marking the first time a polio case was reported in the U.S. after nearly a decade.
After the emergence of cases abroad last summer, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said it would begin wastewater testing and surveillance for the virus. Canada has not reported a case of polio since 1994. The presence of VDPV2 in the two samples collected in August was confirmed on Dec. 23, 2022.
The Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory, which collected the specimens in Canada, did not find polio in wastewater samples collected between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9. However, the lab will continue to test archived samples collected from the targeted sites in September and December.
The report said the WHO/PAHO will be working with PHAC to follow up on the findings. CTVNews.ca has also reached out to PHAC for comment but has yet to receive a response.
"PAHO/WHO reiterates to Member States the need to continue efforts to achieve optimal levels of population immunity through high and homogeneous vaccination coverage," the report said. "(And) through sensitive epidemiological surveillance that allows the timely detection and investigation of all acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) cases."
Since September 2022, the U.S. has reported 94 wastewater samples that tested positive for polio, of which 87 are linked to the confirmed case in Rockland County, N.Y., according to the report.
The WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control say VDPV is a rare strain of poliovirus, genetically changed from the original, weakened strain contained in the oral polio vaccine.
“If allowed to circulate in under- or unimmunized populations for long enough, or replicate in an immunodeficient individual, the weakened virus can revert to a form that causes illness and paralysis,” the CDC says on its website, while stressing that the oral polio vaccine is safe and has been “instrumental in eradicating wild polioviruses around the world.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says U.S. ambassador
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
WATCH LIVE | Speaker fight, Day 4: Kevin McCarthy nears victory after grueling fight
U.S. Republican Kevin McCarthy flipped several colleagues to support him in dramatic votes Friday for House speaker, a major sign of progress for the embattled leader on the fourth day and 12th ballot of a grueling standoff that is testing American democracy.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
'We are coming for you:' OPP warns driver after overhead sign brought down on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.
Canada
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says U.S. ambassador
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
-
'We are coming for you:' OPP warns driver after overhead sign brought down on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.
-
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
World
-
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
An uneasy calm in Kyiv on Friday was broken by air-raid sirens that also blared across the rest of Ukraine despite a Russian ceasefire declaration for the Orthodox Christmas, a truce scorned by Ukrainian officials as a ploy.
-
2 years after Jan. 6, fight for speaker paralyzes U.S. Congress again
Two years after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the U.S's legislative branch is again paralyzed -- not by violence this time but by a tortuous struggle among Republicans over who should lead them, and the House itself, as speaker.
-
Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed
Violence erupted in Culiacan, Mexico and surrounding areas after the military captured Ovidio Guzman, a son of the notorious former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, on Thursday in a pre-dawn operation north of the city.
-
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.
-
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, which witnesses said happened during the making of a rap video.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Speaker fight, Day 4: Kevin McCarthy nears victory after grueling fight
U.S. Republican Kevin McCarthy flipped several colleagues to support him in dramatic votes Friday for House speaker, a major sign of progress for the embattled leader on the fourth day and 12th ballot of a grueling standoff that is testing American democracy.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says U.S. ambassador
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
Health
-
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
-
Persistent long COVID symptoms associated with marker for autoimmune disorders: study
A new Canadian study has found that a quarter of those with long COVID are still experiencing at least one symptom a year later.
-
Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds
New research has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them.
Sci-Tech
-
Best of CES 2023: Canine communication and a calming pillow
Tech companies are showing off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.The show officially opened Thursday, with crowds of investors, media and tech workers streaming into cavernous Las Vegas venues to see the latest tech from big companies and startups alike.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner has hospital bed 'spa day' with mother and sister as recovery continues
Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside 'spa day' with the help from his sister and mother.
-
Movie reviews: 'Women Talking' is Oscar-bound, elegant filmmaking
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Women Talking,' 'The Pale Blue Eye' and 'If These Walls Could Sing.'
-
Man charged in Takeoff's death released on US$1 million bond
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US$1 million bond.
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also rise
Strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.
-
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
A new study on work-life balance says flexible schedules and shorter work weeks can lead to more productive, healthy and loyal workers.
Lifestyle
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
-
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
-
Calculators and creatures: Why the London Zoo is tallying up its animals
The animals at the London Zoo are getting a little extra attention this week as zookeepers conduct their annual count.
Sports
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
'Heave Away': Canada's goal tune at the world juniors is 'the song that never dies'
"Heave away, me jollies, heave away!" It's a phrase that Canadian hockey fans couldn't get enough of at the world junior hockey championship -- a Celtic melody played each time Team Canada scored a goal.
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.