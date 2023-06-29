US$2.9 million gene therapy for severe hemophilia is approved by U.S. FDA

This photo provided by BioMarin in June 2023 shows a vial and packaging for their drug Roctavian. U.S. officials on Thursday, June 19, 2023 approved the drugmaker's gene therapy for the most common form of hemophilia, an infused treatment that can significantly reduce dangerous bleeding problems. (BioMarin via AP) This photo provided by BioMarin in June 2023 shows a vial and packaging for their drug Roctavian. U.S. officials on Thursday, June 19, 2023 approved the drugmaker's gene therapy for the most common form of hemophilia, an infused treatment that can significantly reduce dangerous bleeding problems. (BioMarin via AP)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social