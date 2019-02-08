UofT announcing $20M donation to study causes of depression
The University of Toronto campus is pictured on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)
Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 12:46PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 12:59PM EST
The donor of a $20-million gift to the University of Toronto’s psychiatry department will be revealed today at 2 p.m.
The announcement will also provide more information on the launch of anetwork devoted to understanding the biological causesof depression.
UofT will make the announcement at the Munk School of Global Affairs.
The donor, the dean of the faculty of medicine and a researcher are expected to speak.
