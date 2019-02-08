

Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca





The donor of a $20-million gift to the University of Toronto’s psychiatry department will be revealed today at 2 p.m.

The announcement will also provide more information on the launch of anetwork devoted to understanding the biological causesof depression.

UofT will make the announcement at the Munk School of Global Affairs.

The donor, the dean of the faculty of medicine and a researcher are expected to speak.