UN: Spike in violence may jeopardize ending Ebola in Congo
In this photo provided by the International Rescue Committee, a Congolese refugee is screened for Ebola symptoms at the IRC triage facility in the Kyaka II refugee settlement in Kyegegwa District in western Uganda, June 13, 2019. (Kellie Ryan/International Rescue Committee via AP)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 6:47AM EST
GENEVA -- The World Health Organization says there has been "a very dangerous and alarming development" in efforts to end the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, warning that the eruption of violence may re-ignite the epidemic.
Dr. Mike Ryan, who directs the UN health agency's Ebola response, says there were only seven new cases last week. But he told reporters Friday that the near doubling of "security incidents" is jeopardizing attempts to end the outbreak.
He says officials have made progress in recent months but that "if security deteriorates in the region, we could work our way to a very bad situation."
Ryan says WHO understands all the chains of Ebola transmission in this outbreak except one, a high-risk death with more than 300 contacts. Only a third have been followed.
