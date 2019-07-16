UN health agency calls emergency meeting on Ebola outbreak
A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) decontaminates the doorway of a house on a plot where two cases of Ebola were found, in the village of Mabalako, in eastern Congo Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:42PM EDT
LONDON -- The head of the World Health Organization is convening a meeting of experts on Wednesday to decide whether the Ebola outbreak should be declared an international emergency after spreading to eastern Congo's biggest city this week.
This is the fourth time WHO has convened the group to assess this virus outbreak. The committee has repeatedly declined to make such a declaration, which often brings more international attention and aid.
This week a preacher with Ebola was identified after arriving by bus in Goma, a city of more than 2 million people. WHO now confirms he has died.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier described Ebola's spread to Goma as a potential "game-changer." But Congo's health minister, Dr. Oly Ilunga, insisted the situation was "not a humanitarian crisis."
