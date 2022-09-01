Ultraprocessed foods linked to cancer and early death, studies find

Overly processed foods are often high in added sugars and salt, low in dietary fibre, and full of chemical additives, such as artificial colours, flavours or stabilizers. (Makistock/Adobe Stock/CNN) Overly processed foods are often high in added sugars and salt, low in dietary fibre, and full of chemical additives, such as artificial colours, flavours or stabilizers. (Makistock/Adobe Stock/CNN)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.

Pharmacist Kenni Clark prepares a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW

NEW | Caught on cam: Orcas swim within metres of man on B.C. shoreline

A pod of orcas provided the thrill of a lifetime to a group of visitors on Quadra Island, B.C., Sunday night. The five friends were hanging out on the shoreline of Moulds Bay on the eastern side of the island and had witnessed a pod of whales in the distance. Soon after, the orcas came closer to the island.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social