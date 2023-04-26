UBC study on mice finds 'major breakthrough' in new blood thinner with no increased risk of bleeding
Canadian researchers have helped develop what they say could be a safer, more effective blood thinner that prevents clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.
Scientists at the University of British Columbia, together with researchers at the University of Michigan, published a study Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications about their work using a new compound, called macromolecular polyanion inhibitor or MPI 8, which they describe as a "groundbreaking discovery."
The researchers say their preclinical studies were effective in preventing blood clots in mice, without increasing the risk of bleeding, and showed no signs of toxicity even at high doses.
However, they say MPI 8 requires more research to show it is safe and effective in humans.
"The development of MPI 8 represents a major breakthrough in the field of blood clot prevention and treatment," Jay Kizhakkedathu, a professor and Canada Research Chair at UBC's department of pathology and laboratory medicine and the UBC Centre for Blood Research, said in a news release.
"By targeting a specific molecule involved in clot formation without disrupting the natural clotting process, we've created a blood thinner that has proven safer and more effective in animal models, with enormous potential to improve human lives as well."
A clot forms when parts of the blood thicken and form a semi-solid mass. These clots can then travel to other parts of the body and lead to serious conditions if untreated such as deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and stroke.
While blood thinners, also referred to as anticoagulants and antithrombotic drugs, can help prevent clots, there is a risk of bleeding.
The researchers say existing blood thinners target enzymes that are essential for clotting but must be carefully dosed and monitored, as a result, due to their impact on the normal clotting process required to heal wounds.
The researchers instead decided to target polyphosphate, a molecule that helps accelerate blood clotting but is not essential.
MPI 8, they say, has "smart" binding groups with positive charges that attract to polyphosphate's negative charge — binding and inhibiting it, while leaving other negatively charged cells and proteins alone.
"Our thought was that polyphosphate might be a safer target to go after with an antithrombotic drug, because it would just slow these clotting reactions down — even if we take out 100 per cent of the action of the polyphosphate," Jim Morrissey, a professor of biological chemistry and internal medicine at the University of Michigan, said.
"We really had to come up with an extremely novel way to target it compared to the usual drugs that target clotting, and that's where the expertise of Dr. Kizhakkedathu's lab became so important."
The scientists say both universities have filed a patent application for the technology.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
UBC study on mice finds 'major breakthrough' in new blood thinner with no increased risk of bleeding
Canadian researchers have helped develop what they say could be a safer, more effective blood thinner that prevents clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada
Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
Canada
-
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
-
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
-
Canadian Armed Forces planes ready to airlift from Sudan when conditions permit: minister
About 200 Canadian Armed Forces members and two Hercules aircraft are in the Sudan region and ready to help evacuate people from the country when conditions permit, the defence minister said Wednesday.
-
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
World
-
Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny says he may face life sentence
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could land him in prison for life as authorities set the stage for a new trial against the Kremlin's leading critic.
-
Did an Australian mother kill her children decades ago? Prosecutors now have doubts
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
-
U.S. nuclear weapons modernization plan spurs cost questions
The U.S. agency that oversees development and maintenance of the nation's nuclear arsenal is moving ahead with plans to modernize production of key components for the weapons, but some watchdog groups and members of Congress are concerned about persistent delays and cost overruns.
-
Senate talks terror prevention since Boston Marathon bombing
The chair of the U.S. Senate subcommittee on emerging national security threats said at a hearing Wednesday that much has been learned about enhancing emergency response and counterterrorism efforts in the decade since the Boston Marathon bombing, but more can still be done.
-
U.S., Europe eyeing ways to improve Ukraine's grain exports
U.S. and European officials on Wednesday toured Ukraine's southern port of Izmail that's important in bringing Ukrainian grain to the world -- and could become critical if a deal with Russia to allow grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports expires.
-
U.S., Filipino forces show power in drills amid China tensions
American and Filipino forces pummeled a ship with a barrage of high-precision rockets, airstrikes and artillery fire in their largest war drills on Wednesday in Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea that would likely antagonize China.
Politics
-
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
-
Canadian Armed Forces planes ready to airlift from Sudan when conditions permit: minister
About 200 Canadian Armed Forces members and two Hercules aircraft are in the Sudan region and ready to help evacuate people from the country when conditions permit, the defence minister said Wednesday.
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Health
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
-
Pakistan confirms its first case of mpox
The first case of mpox in Pakistan has been confirmed by the National Institute of Health in the capital Islamabad.
-
UBC study on mice finds 'major breakthrough' in new blood thinner with no increased risk of bleeding
Canadian researchers have helped develop what they say could be a safer, more effective blood thinner that prevents clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Red Cross urges gamers to 'play by the rules of war'
The International Committee of the Red Cross is urging first-person-shooter gamers to play by a set of guidelines “set up to maintain humanity in armed conflicts, ultimately reducing suffering and saving lives.”
Entertainment
-
First reactions to `The Flash,' starring Ezra Miller
The words 'impressive' and 'awesome' were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie 'The Flash.'
-
Freddie Mercury's eclectic collection of 'clutter' for sale
Freddie Mercury's extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even handwritten working lyrics for "We Are the Champions" and "Killer Queen" will be auctioned in September.
-
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy
A Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies was convicted Wednesday after a trial that included testimony ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Business
-
Teck Resources cancels shareholder vote on separation plan ahead of annual meeting
Teck Resources Ltd. will not go ahead with a key shareholder vote on its plan to separate its metals and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies and instead will pursue what it called a simpler and more direct approach.
-
Stock market today: Big Tech rally props up Wall Street
A big rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks is helping to prop up Wall Street Wednesday, a day after stocks tumbled to their worst drop in a month.
-
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Sports
-
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.
-
Players, coaches unsure of where officiating standard rests in NHL playoffs
Confused looks. Bewildered players. Irate fans. Pundits weighing in. Coaches searching for an explanation. The annual discussion about officiating in the NHL playoffs is well underway.
-
Injury-riddled Winnipeg Jets 'hopeful' Scheifele plays crucial Game 5 in Vegas
The team's top goal-scorer, who left Monday's 4-2 playoff loss to the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, still remains a question mark for Thursday's critical Game 5 with Vegas up 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
-
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
-
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.