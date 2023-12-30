U.S. seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching
Federal officials are seizing more shipments of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, but thousands of new flavoured products continue pouring into the country from China, according to government and industry data reviewed by The Associated Press.
The figures underscore the chaotic state of the nation's $7 billion vaping market and raise questions about how the U.S. government can stop the flow of fruit-flavoured disposable e-cigarettes used by one in 10 American teens and adolescents.
More than 11,500 unique vaping products are being sold in U.S. stores, up 27 per cent from 9,000 products in June, according to tightly held industry data from analytics firm Circana.
"FDA whacks one product and then the manufacturers get around it and the kids get around it," said Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, a Stanford University psychologist who develops anti-vaping educational materials. "It's too easy to change your product a little bit and just relaunch it."
Halpern-Felsher says she is "constantly" updating her curriculum to keep pace with new vaping brands and trends.
Nearly all the new products are disposable e-cigarettes, according to the sales data gathered from gas stations, convenience stores and other shops. The products generated $3.2 billion in the first 11 months of this year.
The FDA has authorized a handful of e-cigarettes for adult smokers and is still reviewing products from several major companies, including Juul. Regulators consider nearly all other e-cigarettes to be illegal.
"Those committing illegal acts don't advertise their crimes, and those trying to import illegal tobacco products into the United States are no different," said FDA's tobacco director, Brian King, in a written response to AP questions. "The FDA and our federal partners are using tools, like import alerts, to stop these illegal tobacco products at the border and to deter countless others."
The rise in e-cigarettes sold continues despite a record number of products detained.
An FDA database shows officials "refused" entry to 148 containers or pallets of "tobacco" goods last month, consisting almost entirely of vaping products from China. Refused imports are typically destroyed.
Through the end of November, U.S. officials had refused 374 such shipments this year, more than double the 118 refused in 2022.
This year's items included $400,000 worth of Esco Bars, a disposable brand placed on a list of banned imports in May. The agency's posted data is often preliminary because it takes time to finalize refusals.
But recent history shows how easily companies can maneuver around import bans.
In July 2022, the FDA barred dozens of e-cigarettes from Chinese manufacturer Fume, including flavours Pineapple Ice and Blue Razz.
Fume sales dipped after the ban, but the company launched a slew of new products, posting $42 million in U.S. sales in the third quarter of 2023, the data shows. Roughly 98 per cent of sales came from products not on the FDA's "red list" of products that can be detained.
Industry shipping tactics are also challenging the usefulness of import restrictions.
In July, FDA and customs officials intercepted $18 million worth of illegal vapes, including leading brand Elf Bar. But the shipments were mislabelled as shoes, toys and other items -- not e-cigarettes -- requiring officials to individually open and verify the contents of more than two dozen containers.
Circana, formerly IRI, restricts access to its data, which it sells to companies and researchers. A person not authorized to share it gave the AP access on condition of anonymity.
The FDA has no schedule for updating its import lists but said it is "closely monitoring" instances where companies try to avoid detection.
"The FDA has a variety of tools at our disposal to take action against these tactics," FDA's King said.
The agency has limited powers to penalize foreign companies. Instead, regulators have sent hundreds of warning letters to U.S. stores selling their products, but those are not legally binding.
Even as the FDA attempts to work with customs officials, it is struggling to complete a yearslong review of applications submitted by manufacturers hoping to market their products to adults.
The few tobacco-flavoured products currently authorized by FDA are deeply unpopular. Their combined sales were just $174 million, or 2.4 per cent of the vaping marketplace this year, according to Circana.
"Nobody wants them," says Marc Silas, owner of 906 Vapor shop in Michigan. "If people wanted them, they'd be on the shelves and they're not."
Deeply frustrated with the pace of FDA's review, public health groups have successfully sued the agency to speed up the process. The agency aimed to complete all major outstanding applications this year, but it recently said the process would stretch into next year.
The delays have raised questions about the viability of the the current regulatory framework for e-cigarettes.
"FDA is trying to operate with an old model when the whole environment has changed," said Scott Ballin, a health policy consultant who previously worked for the American Heart Association. "They have this long line of products that have to be reviewed one by one and now they're in a giant hole."
One alternative approach would be to make decisions about entire classes of e-cigarettes, rather than individual products.
The idea initially came from small vaping manufacturers who did not have the money to conduct the large studies typical of FDA applications. Public health advocates concerned about the persistence of underage vaping have embraced it.
Halpern-Felsher, of Stanford University, is among those urging the FDA to ban all flavoured disposable e-cigarettes, the products used by most of the two million underage teens who vape.
"If we continue down this path that we're on, we're just going to have new and continuing generations of young people addicted to nicotine," she said.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
Shelling kills 14 in Russia's city of Belgorod following Moscow's aerial attacks across Ukraine
Shelling in the centre of the Russian border city of Belgorod killed 14 people, including two children, and injured 108 others Saturday, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
Israeli warplanes struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza on Saturday, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international ceasefire calls over mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement in the enclave.
First of its kind cancer care treatment machine ready for the new year
After years of fundraising, decades of testing and a recent Health Canada approval, Canada’s East Coast is now home to a new state-of-the-art machine expected to provide a faster, more precise and targeted cancer treatment.
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Flash floods kill 21 people in South Africa's coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, police say
Flash floods killed over a dozen people in the small town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province, South African officials said Saturday.
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
Canada
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
-
Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
-
B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police
A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
World
-
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
Israeli warplanes struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza on Saturday, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international ceasefire calls over mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement in the enclave.
-
Shelling kills 14 in Russia's city of Belgorod following Moscow's aerial attacks across Ukraine
Shelling in the centre of the Russian border city of Belgorod killed 14 people, including two children, and injured 108 others Saturday, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
-
Venice is limiting tourist groups to 25 people starting in June to protect the popular lagoon city
The Italian city of Venice announced new limits Saturday on the size of tourist groups, the latest move to reduce the pressure of mass tourism on the famed canal city.
-
Albania's ex-prime minister Berisha put under house arrest while investigated for corruption
An Albanian court on Saturday ordered house arrest for former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who leads the opposition Democratic Party and is being investigated for possible corruption.
-
Thousands accuse Serbia's ruling populists of election fraud at a Belgrade rally
Thousands of people rallied in Serbia's capital on Saturday, chanting "Thieves!" and accusing the populist authorities of President Aleksandar Vucic of orchestrating a fraud during a recent general election.
-
Air raids over eastern Syria near Iraqi border kill 6 Iran-backed militants
Three overnight airstrikes on eastern Syria Saturday near a strategic border crossing with Iraq killed six Iran-backed militants, two members of Iraqi militia groups told The Associated Press.
Politics
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Health
-
U.S. seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching
Federal officials are seizing more shipments of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, but thousands of new flavoured products continue pouring into the country from China, according to government and industry data reviewed by The Associated Press.
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
-
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
Sci-Tech
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
Entertainment
-
Shirley Bassey and Ridley Scott are among hundreds awarded in U.K.'s New Year Honours list
Singer Shirley Bassey, director Ridley Scott and Mary Earps, the goalkeeper for England's women's soccer team, were recognized Friday in the U.K.'s New Year Honours list, which celebrates the achievements and services of more than 1,000 people across the country.
-
Jail call recording shows risk to witnesses in Tupac Shakur killing case, Las Vegas prosecutors say
Prosecutors are telling a Nevada judge that witnesses may be at risk in the case of a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with orchestrating the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas more than 27 years ago.
-
Travis Kelce reveals the sweet Christmas gift Taylor Swift’s brother Austin gave him
Austin Swift’s Christmas gift to Travis Kelce made the Kansas City Chiefs football player 'feel like a child,' but in a good way.
Business
-
Canada's telecom sector awaiting key regulatory decisions after transformative year
Canada's telecom sector faced a significant shakeup in 2023 after Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne handed down a mandate requiring the CRTC to prioritize consumer rights, affordability, competition and universal access.
-
U.S. seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching
Federal officials are seizing more shipments of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, but thousands of new flavoured products continue pouring into the country from China, according to government and industry data reviewed by The Associated Press.
-
Prosecutors say there's no need for a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
A second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on charges not in the cryptocurrency fraud case presented to a jury that convicted him in November is not necessary, prosecutors told a judge Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Canadian soccer endures a year of change, disruption and disappointment
It was a year of change and mostly disappointment in Canadian soccer. Captains Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson called time on their international careers. John Herdman quit Canada to take over the Major League Soccer team Toronto FC, and the Olympic champion Canadian women disappointed at the FIFA World Cup in Australia, exiting after the group stage.
-
Professional Women's Hockey League announces national broadcast partnerships for inaugural 2024 season
The six-team Professional Women's Hockey League has partnered with three Canadian broadcast networks for its inaugural season starting Monday.
-
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.