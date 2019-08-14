

CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning against a “miracle” product it says falsely claims to cure a variety of serious ailments.

In a Monday news release, the FDA warned against taking a product called the “Miracle Mineral Solution” because when mixed as directed, it develops into a powerful bleaching agent.

The agency first warned against use of the product back in 2010, but said it has seen a recent rise in social media advertisements about it.

Miracle Mineral Solutions claims to treat autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and the flu. The FDA says it recently received complaintsabout people taking the product and experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure and acute liver failure.

“Ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach,” FDA Acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless said in the release. “Consumers should not use these products and parents should not give these products to their children for any reason.”

Health Canada issued a similar warning against Miracle Mineral Solution back in November 2018 after a distributor pleaded guilty to selling unauthorized drugs containing sodium chlorite, the primary chemical in the product.

In an email, Health Canada urged anyone with information about the sale of these products to report it though an online form.