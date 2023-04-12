U.S. names veterinary drug, fentanyl mixture 'emerging threat'
The U.S. has named a veterinary tranquilizer as an "emerging threat" when it's mixed with the powerful opioid fentanyl, clearing the way for more efforts to stop the spread of xylazine.
The Office of National Drug Control Policy announced the designation Wednesday, the first time the office has used it since the category for fast-growing drug dangers was created in 2019.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the drug policy office, said xylazine (pronounced ZAI'-luh-zeen) has become increasingly common in all regions of the country.
It was detected in about 800 drug deaths in the U.S. in 2020 -- most of them in the Northeast. By 2021, it was present in more than 3,000 fatalities --with the most in the South -- according to a report last year from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
"We cannot ignore what we're seeing," Gupta said. "We must act and act now."
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as "tranq," it's been showing up in supplies of illicit drugs used by humans in major quantities in only the last several years.
It's believed to be added to other drugs to increase profits. Officials are trying to understand how much of it is diverted from veterinary uses and how much is made illicitly.
The drug causes breathing and heart rates to slow down, sometimes to deadly levels, and causes skin abscesses and ulcers that can require amputation. Withdrawal is also painful.
While it's often used in conjunction with opioids, including fentanyl and related illicit lab-made drugs, it's not an opioid. And there are no known antidotes.
Gupta said his office is requesting US$11 million as part of its budget to develop a strategy to tackle the drug's spread. Plans include developing an antidote, learning more about how it is introduced into illicit drug supplies so that can be disrupted, and looking into whether Congress should classify it as a controlled substance.
Gupta said it needs to be available for veterinary uses even amid crackdowns on the supply used by people. He also said systems to detect the drug and data about where it's being used need to be improved.
The drug is part of an overdose crisis plaguing the U.S.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 107,000 people died from overdoses in the 12 months that ended Nov. 30, 2022. Before 2020, the number of overdose deaths had never topped 100,000.
Most of the deaths were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. Like xylazine, they're often added to other drugs -- and users don't always know they're getting them.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Macklem not ruling out future BoC rate hike to get to 2% inflation target
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the Royal Family.
Conservatives ask Twitter to label CBC accounts as 'government-funded' media
The Opposition Conservatives are asking Twitter to apply a 'government-funded' label on accounts associated with the CBC, even as other public broadcasters decry the tag for not making clear their editorial independence.
Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.
Maine museum offers US$25K reward for meteorites recovered near Canadian border
Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine's border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground -- just waiting to be picked up. If you're the first to find a really big one, a museum says it'll pay out a US$25,000 reward.
School food programs left waiting for Liberals to make good on $1B promise for national plan
For nearly two years, the federal government has promised to create and fund a national school food policy and healthy meal program. After the pledge was left out of the 2023 federal budget, however, advocates warn the future of schools' ability to keep offering meals to students is in jeopardy.
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert's counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Canada
-
Macklem not ruling out future BoC rate hike to get to 2% inflation target
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.
-
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
-
Teen killed in 2nd stabbing on Surrey bus in 2 weeks, RCMP say there's no connection
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.
-
Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.
-
PM Trudeau says some provinces must 'realize their responsibility' after Manitoba says no to Orange Shirt Day stat
Canada's prime minister says he hopes some provinces will take a stronger move towards truth and reconciliation – comments he made just one day after Manitoba's premier said there would be no statutory holiday for Orange Shirt Day in the province.
World
-
German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border
German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100
Airstrikes by Myanmar's military on Tuesday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group and independent media.
-
Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the Royal Family.
-
U.S. envoy: Balkans 'poisoned' by Russian disinformation
A U.S. special envoy on countering global disinformation says that countries in the western Balkan region have been 'pretty seriously poisoned' by Russia's influence campaigns.
-
Trump lawyer seeks monthlong delay in trial over rape claim
An attorney for Donald Trump is seeking a one-month delay in the trial regarding a columnist's claims that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, contending that his client's right to a fair trial depends on a 'cooling off' period following the former president's indictment and arraignment.
-
Ukraine's outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading
Ukraine launched an investigation Wednesday into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russia since it invaded in February 2022.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
-
Macklem not ruling out future BoC rate hike to get to 2% inflation target
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.
-
PM Trudeau says some provinces must 'realize their responsibility' after Manitoba says no to Orange Shirt Day stat
Canada's prime minister says he hopes some provinces will take a stronger move towards truth and reconciliation – comments he made just one day after Manitoba's premier said there would be no statutory holiday for Orange Shirt Day in the province.
Health
-
As Ukraine war drags on, civilians' mental health needs rise
The World Health Organization says one in five people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition, and estimates that about 9.6 million people in Ukraine could be affected.
-
U.S. names veterinary drug, fentanyl mixture 'emerging threat'
The U.S. has named a veterinary tranquilizer as an 'emerging threat' when it's mixed with the powerful opioid fentanyl, clearing the way for more efforts to stop the spread of xylazine.
-
Women of childbearing age have highest rate of misconceptions about vaccine safety during pregnancy: U.S. survey
Women of childbearing age are more likely than other adults to fear that vaccination during pregnancy is unsafe, according to a new U.S. report, despite evidence to the contrary.
Sci-Tech
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Maine museum offers US$25K reward for meteorites recovered near Canadian border
Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine's border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground -- just waiting to be picked up. If you're the first to find a really big one, a museum says it'll pay out a US$25,000 reward.
Entertainment
-
'Elemental': The real meaning of new Disney-Pixar movie
The director of the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie 'Elemental' joins CTV’s Your Morning to share the very personal story that inspired the tale.
-
Ariana Grande says commenting on others' appearances is not OK: 'Be gentle with each other'
Ariana Grande voiced her feelings on TikTok on Tuesday about commenting on one another's appearance, including her own. The Grammy-winner wanted to "address concerns" and 'talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body, and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.'
-
Fed up by L.A. pothole, Arnold Schwarzenegger fills it himself
Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.
Business
-
Poland to test quality of Ukraine grain amid farmer protests
Poland's new agriculture minister vowed Wednesday to introduce detailed quality controls on the massive inflow of grain from Ukraine transiting through the country, and to ensure its efficient transport abroad. The move follows protests by angry Polish farmers, who say they face bankruptcy because of a glut of cheap Ukrainian grain.
-
Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is "roughly breaking even," as most of its advertisers have returned and its aggressive cost-cutting efforts have started bearing fruitafter massive layoffs.
-
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert's counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Lifestyle
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
'Step-back culture': How to effectively plan quitting your nine-to-five job
Thinking of quitting your nine-to-five job to pursue other life interests? Here's how to plan your exit without suffering financially.
-
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
Sports
-
Toronto to foot bill for 2026 World Cup while MLSE profits
The City of Toronto is going to foot the bill for the FIFA World Cup while its partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment stands to make millions without taking on any risk in hosting the global competition.
-
Japan stadium where Babe Ruth played may face wrecking ball
A historic baseball stadium in Tokyo where Babe Ruth played could be demolished, part of a disputed redevelopment plan harshly criticized by environmentalists.
-
Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls
The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are still alive – but to get there, they’ll have to vanquish a familiar face.
Autos
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.