U.S. health officials issue reminder: Condoms are not reusable
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 8:02AM EDT
ATLANTA -- U.S. health officials are reminding people that condoms are not reusable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted on its sexually transmitted diseases feed, @CDCSTD, that condoms are for single use. Officials say they needed to tweet the message because people are washing or reusing condoms instead of throwing them away.
The agency also says condoms have expiration dates.
The CDC says correctly using condoms can reduce, but not eliminate, the risk of sexually transmitted diseases. They also can protect against other diseases that may be transmitted through sex, such as the Zika virus.
We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl— CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018
