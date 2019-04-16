

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - U.S. health regulators are halting sales of a type of surgical mesh used to repair pelvic conditions in women.

The move Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration comes after years of patients' reports of injuries and complications from the implants.

The FDA told the two remaining makers to stop selling the mesh immediately, saying they failed to show the implants are safe for long-term use. Several other major manufacturers have previously discontinued the product.

Tens of thousands of lawsuits have been filed against mesh manufacturers by women who have reported pain, bleeding and infection tied to the devices. Those issues sometimes require multiple surgeries to remove or reposition the mesh.

The FDA action does not apply to mesh products used to treat other conditions such as hernias or incontinence.