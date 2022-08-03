U.S. EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 U.S. states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
Laredo, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Lakewood, Colorado, are among the communities facing the highest risk from ethylene oxide emissions, EPA said.
The agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers -- 19 in the continental U.S. and four in Puerto Rico -- that their operations pose an elevated risk of cancer and other ailments. The notice follows a recent survey of emissions data from almost 100 commercial sterilizers nationwide.
Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns.
While short-term or infrequent exposure to ethylene oxide does not appear to pose a health risk, EPA said long-term or lifetime exposure to the chemical could lead to a variety of health impacts, including lymphoma and breast cancer. EPA said it is working with commercial sterilizers to take appropriate steps to reduce emissions.
"Today, EPA is taking action to ensure communities are informed and engaged in our efforts to address ethylene oxide, a potent air toxic posing serious health risks with long-term exposure," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement Wednesday.
EPA will conduct public outreach campaigns in each of the communities where elevated risks have been found, including an Aug. 10 webinar. More than half the sites on EPA's watch list are in predominantly minority or low-income communities.
Laredo, one of the communities targeted by the EPA notice, is a border city where the vast majority of residents are Latino and more than a quarter live in poverty. Missouri-based Midwest Sterilization Corp. operates a sterilization plant in Laredo. The company also owns a plant in Jackson, Missouri that is on EPA's watch list.
More than 40 per cent of Laredo's nearly 70,000 schoolchildren attend campuses in areas with an elevated risk of cancer due to ethylene oxide emissions from the Midwest plant, according to an analysis by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune.
A spokesperson for Midwest declined immediate comment. But the company told ProPublica and the Tribune last December that cancer risk from its Laredo plant is overstated. Emissions it reported to the EPA are "worst case scenarios," rather than specific pollution levels, the company said.
The Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Association, an industry group, said in a statement that ethylene oxide has been used for decades by the health care community to sterilize a wide variety of medical devices and equipment. More than 20 billion health care products are sterilized each year in the U.S. alone.
In many cases, there are no practical alternatives currently available to ethylene oxide, the group said, adding that use of less effective cleaning methods "could introduce the real risks of increased morbidity and mortality" at hospitals throughout the country.
EPA called medical sterilization "a critical function that ensures a safe supply of medical devices for patients and hospitals." The agency said it is committed to addressing pollution concerns associated with EO, sometimes called EtO, "in a comprehensive way that ensures facilities can operate safely in communities while also providing sterilized medical supplies."
Proposed rules to update control of air toxic emissions from commercial sterilizers and facilities that manufacture EtO are expected by the end of the year, with final rules likely next year, EPA said.
Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of the Advanced Medical Technology Association, another industry group, applauded EPA "for its forthrightness about what it does and doesn't know" about EtO, but added: "It is critical that the EPA get this right.ΓÇ│
A potential shutdown of medical-device sterilization facilities "due to misinformed political pressure, as well as uncertainty regarding which regulations the facilities must adhere to .... would be disastrous to public health,ΓÇ│ Whitaker said in an email.
At least seven sterilizers on EPA's watch list are AdvaMed members, including both Midwest plants and two owned by industry giant Becton, Dickinson and Co., also known as BD.
Besides medical cleansers, EtO is used in a range of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents and adhesives. It also used to decontaminate some food products and spices. Two of the 23 facilities targeted by EPA -- in Hanover and Jessup, Maryland -- are used to sterilize spices. Both are operated by Jessup-based Elite Spice.
Other commercial sterilizers cited by EPA are located in Groveland, Fla.; Salisbury, Md.; Taunton, Mass.; Columbus, Nebraska; Linden and Franklin, New Jersey; Erie and Zelienople, Pa.; Memphis and New Tazewell, Tenn.; Athens, Texas; Sandy, Utah; and Richmond, Virginia;
Four plants are Puerto Rico: Anasco, Fajardo, Salinas and Villalba.
EPA's announcement shines a light on health threats that sterilizer facilities pose to millions of Americans, said Raul Garcia of the environmental group Earthjustice.
"Now that EPA has new information on precisely where the worst health threats are, the agency must use its full authority to ... require fenceline monitoring at these facilities (and) issue a strong new rule," he said. "No one should get cancer from facilities that are used to sterilize equipment in the treatment of cancer."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada are debating in Ottawa one last time before ballots are cast in the 2022 race. Watch the event live as CTVNews.ca provides real-time updates.
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Most international treaties are ineffective, Canadian study finds
A new study from Canadian researchers suggests international treaties have been mostly ineffective at achieving their intended effects and in some cases, can do more harm than good.
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Canada
-
B.C. police agencies issue rare warning about 11 men linked to gang violence
Police agencies in British Columbia held a joint news conference to identify 11 men they say are linked to a slew of killings and shootings in the province, warning the public to avoid being near them.
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
-
Thunderstorm watches and warnings issued in Greater Toronto Area
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and its neighbouring areas as a line of thunderstorms continues to move through southern Ontario.
-
3D-printed 'ghost guns' seized in B.C. after parts smuggled in mail: CBSA
Border officers report so-called 'ghost guns' made from 3D-printed parts have been seized in the B.C. Interior, after international deliveries were intercepted at mail centres in Vancouver and Toronto.
World
-
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
-
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100 per cent real'
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was '100 per cent real.'
-
Most international treaties are ineffective, Canadian study finds
A new study from Canadian researchers suggests international treaties have been mostly ineffective at achieving their intended effects and in some cases, can do more harm than good.
-
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.
-
Man charged with killing NY cop released from prison in May
The suspect in the killing of an upstate New York police officer in July was released from prison two months earlier, and could face a life sentence without parole based on new charges a prosecutor announced Wednesday.
-
Parkland jurors hear 3rd day of heartbreaking testimony
Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz heard tearful statements Wednesday from three families whose children were among the 17 he murdered at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada are debating in Ottawa one last time before ballots are cast in the 2022 race. Watch the event live as CTVNews.ca provides real-time updates.
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
-
Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Health
-
Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death: study
Researchers have found that decay of tissues after death can be halted and cell functions restored based on early experiments in pigs that may eventually help increase the number of transplantable human organs.
-
Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion
Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
-
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok's ties to China are once again under fire in Washington. Here's why
Two years after then-President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States through an executive order, the short-form video platform is once again under scrutiny in Washington. And the underlying issue remains largely the same: TikTok's ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.
-
Attacks on Taiwan websites likely work of Chinese 'hacktivists': researchers
Digital attacks against Taiwanese government websites ahead of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei on Tuesday were likely launched by Chinese activist hackers rather than the Chinese government, a cybersecurity research organization said.
-
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance rover captured an unusual image of something lying in the red sand of Mars: a bundle of string.
Entertainment
-
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won't release US$90M HBO Max film
'Batgirl,' the feature film adaptation of the DC Comics character, has been killed at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. It will not premiere on any platform at the studio -- neither theatrically nor on HBO Max.
-
Demi Lovato opens up about why she's using 'she/her' pronouns again
Demi Lovato, the singer and former Disney Channel actor, has started to use 'she' pronouns again.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
Business
-
Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80 per cent, hitting consumers
Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80 per cent in July, official data showed Wednesday, with skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices hitting consumers hard.
-
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more
The first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine said 17 other vessels were 'loaded and waiting permission to leave,' but there was no word yet on when they could depart.
-
U.S. lawmakers introduce new crypto oversight legislation as industry shakes
After 13 years, at least three crashes, dozens of scams and Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated, cryptocurrencies finally have the full attention of the U.S. Congress, whose lawmakers and lobbyists have papered Capitol Hill with proposals on how to regulate the industry.
Lifestyle
-
Stretching, range of motion and aerobic exercise all slow cognitive decline, study says
Regular stretching and balance and range of motion exercises are as good as aerobic exercise in slowing the progression of mild cognitive decline, a new study has found.
-
After 48 years, book finally returned to Winnipeg library
The Winnipeg Public Library system won’t have to wonder anymore about what happened to its copy of 'Baseball' by Daniel E. Jessee, which was recently returned after a 48-year checkout.
-
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
Sports
-
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
The NFL is appealing a disciplinary officer's decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, giving Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
-
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete.
Autos
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
-
Former F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Formula One's former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season's controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
-
Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season
Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.