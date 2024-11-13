U.S. E. coli cases climb to 104 in McDonald's outbreak tied to slivered onions

India's 'most wanted terrorist' arrested on gun charges in Canada
One of India's most wanted terrorists has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent alleged shooting in Ontario.
At least 104 people have been sickened, with 34 hospitalized, in an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions served on McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.
Cases have been detected in 14 states, according to an update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person died in Colorado and four people have developed a potentially life-threatening kidney disease complication.
At least 30 cases were reported in Colorado, followed by 19 in Montana, 13 in Nebraska, 10 in New Mexico, eight in Missouri and Utah, six in Wyoming, three in Kansas, two in Michigan and one each in Iowa, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.
Illnesses were reported between Sept. 12 and Oct. 21. At least seven people who got sick said they ate McDonald's food while travelling.
Slivered onions served on the Quarter Pounders were the likely source of the outbreak, the CDC said. Taylor Farms, a California-based produce grower, recalled onions potentially linked to the outbreak. Tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration detected a type of E. coli bacteria that produces a dangerous toxin in one sample of the onions, but it did not match the strain that made people sick, officials reported.
Quarter Pounders were removed from menus in several states during the early days of the outbreak. The onions served at the McDonald's locations are past their shelf life and no longer for sale. CDC officials said the risk to the public remains low.
The type of bacteria implicated in this outbreak causes about 74,000 infections in the U.S. annually, leading to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 61 deaths each year, according to the CDC.
Symptoms occur quickly, within a day or two of eating contaminated food, and typically include fever, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea and signs of dehydration -- little or no urination, increased thirst and dizziness. The infection can cause a type of serious kidney injury, especially in kids younger than 5. E. coli poisoning in young children requires immediate medical attention.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
One of India's most wanted terrorists has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent alleged shooting in Ontario.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.
Dave Coulier, an actor and comedian who found fame as Uncle Joey on "Full House," has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he agrees with the incoming American border czar that there will be 'tough conversations' ahead.
Medical experts agree that walking is an easy way to improve physical and mental health, bolster fitness and prevent disease. While it’s not the only sort of exercise people should do, it’s a great first step toward a healthy life.
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
The oldest known tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the Old Testament is expected to fetch up to US$2 million when it goes up for auction next month.
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a “transnational organized crime group” connected to Mexican drug cartels plotting to import cocaine into Canada.
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a “transnational organized crime group” connected to Mexican drug cartels plotting to import cocaine into Canada.
Mississauga city council has voted to keep its residential street sports ban in place, meaning hockey and basketball on the road will remain out of bounds.
As Windsor, Ont. moves forward with a newly approved 'goose management strategy' focused on non-lethal methods, Michigan has taken a different approach — implementing a policy to euthanize Canada geese that require removal from urban areas.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
A disciplinary investigation has found a former Vancouver police sergeant shared "disrespectful" commentary on a fellow officer's court testimony about being sexually assaulted by a colleague.
Four people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking operation that was allegedly shipping “large amounts” of controlled substances from B.C. to other parts of Canada, the RCMP announced Wednesday.
Republicans have secured their monopoly on power in Donald Trump’s new Washington, retaining their majority in the House of Representatives, CNN projected Wednesday, after picking up seats in California and Arizona and ushering in a dramatic new era of right-wing populist rule.
The oldest known tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the Old Testament is expected to fetch up to US$2 million when it goes up for auction next month.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump made a victor's return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for a nearly two-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and committing to a straightforward transition of power despite actively working to disrupt the same process four years ago.
A U.S. military judge at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has scheduled hearings in early January for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants to enter guilty pleas in exchange for life sentences despite Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's effort to scuttle the plea agreements.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.
Special counsel Jack Smith intends to step down before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office and is discussing the mechanics of winding down the federal prosecutions against him with U.S. Justice Department leadership, a DOJ official familiar with the discussions said.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he agrees with the incoming American border czar that there will be 'tough conversations' ahead.
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Bermuda today to give a eulogy at the funeral for businessman Peter Green.
Medical experts agree that walking is an easy way to improve physical and mental health, bolster fitness and prevent disease. While it’s not the only sort of exercise people should do, it’s a great first step toward a healthy life.
Federal health officials have confirmed that a B.C. teen who is currently in hospital has Canada's first human case of H5N1 avian flu.
Companies that sell emergency contraception and abortion pills say they're seeing significant spikes in requests from people who are stockpiling the medications.
Social media site Bluesky has gained one million new users in the week since the U.S. election, as some X users look for an alternative platform.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
Dave Coulier, an actor and comedian who found fame as Uncle Joey on "Full House," has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.
Will Taylor Swift bring chaos or do we all need to calm down? It’s a question many Torontonians are asking this week as the city braces for the massive fan base of one of the world’s biggest pop stars.
British actor Timothy West, who played the classic titular Shakespeare roles of Hamlet, King Lear and Macbeth and who in recent years along with his wife, Prunella Scales, enchanted millions of people with their boating exploits on Britain's waterways, has died, He was 90.
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency whose mascot is a super-cute dog that muses things like 'much wow,' has been surging in value since Donald Trump won the presidential election last week.
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
Conspiracy theory purveyor Infowars and most of its assets went on the auction block Wednesday, with Alex Jones waiting to see if he will be allowed to stay or if he will get kicked off its online platforms.
In case you can't get enough of the little pygmy hippo Moo Deng from Thailand, there's now an official song featuring the internet's favourite baby animal — released in four languages for her global fans.
My Little Pony finally made it to the winner's circle.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to multiple local news outlets citing authorities.
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
Federal health officials have confirmed that a B.C. teen who is currently in hospital has Canada's first human case of H5N1 avian flu.
Two B.C. real estate agents have been fined a combined total of more than $200,000 for professional misconduct they committed during the sale of a waterfront property on the Sunshine Coast in 2017.
A disciplinary investigation has found a former Vancouver police sergeant shared "disrespectful" commentary on a fellow officer's court testimony about being sexually assaulted by a colleague.
Hamilton’s police chief is looking to set the record straight on several “factual inaccuracies” that he says have been circulating regarding the fatal police-involved shooting of a 43-year-old father of three in the city over the weekend.
Three police associations are calling on the federal government to take “immediate action “on bail reform after officers performing a bail compliance check in Toronto’s west end found themselves in the middle of a gun fight between two groups.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the incredible influx of fans into the city for Taylor Swift’s six-concert stay shows that Toronto’s hotel industry can afford to pay a little more in tax when major events come to town.
Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
A black bear seen wandering in the Calgary community of Woodlands has been euthanized.
OC Transpo is ending the free ride for 11 and 12-year-olds and will be charging youth and seniors more to board the bus and the O-Train in 2025, as part of a five-per-cent hike in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget.
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase and a 5 per cent hike in transit fares, as the city of Ottawa "uses a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the 2025 OC Transpo budget.
Ottawa residents will be paying more to board the bus, have the garbage picked up, park on city streets and use recreation facilities in 2025. The 2025 City of Ottawa draft budget includes a 3.9 per cent property tax hike for most homeowners in 2025.
A Montreal man was pricked by a dirty needle while picking up his keys that had fallen in a pile of leaves.
After sitting vacant for nearly a decade, the province is set to convert the former Institute for the Deaf in Plateau-Mont-Royal into housing.
While there will be no Taylor Swift shows in Quebec, many fans are flocking to Toronto for Eras Tour dates .
A court document alleges a man charged with driving into a northern Alberta restaurant, killing an employee, had been medically suspended from driving.
Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson may miss the game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday with an undisclosed injury.
Police are looking for two people who wore Scream masks during an armed robbery in Blackfalds.
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
Health PEI says strong winds are responsible for the disappearance of a “small amount” of paper records.
Andrew Arseneau says he drives Amirault Road almost daily in Dieppe, N.B. But Tuesday night, an unexpected and unmarked row of potholes ended up costing him thousands in damages.
A rock legend is set to hit the stage for his first-ever Winnipeg concert on Wednesday night.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
The Crown has stayed sex charges against a Roman Catholic priest in Manitoba on the second day of his trial.
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck named a shadow cabinet on Wednesday that includes all 27 elected members of the party.
A teenager has been charged as part of an investigation into Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2024.
Ontarians can expect an emergency alert to blare from their phones next week. Here's what you need to know.
The new managers of The Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are excited to get started.
Saskatoon police have made an additional arrest and laid more charges in a murder investigation that began in August.
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
CTV Saskatoon will live stream the upcoming civic election results here on November 13, with an online election special starting around 9:30 p.m.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
Sudbury firefighters had to use special equipment to extricate a person trapped inside a local school's elevator on Monday.
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
The City of Woodstock received more than $1.6 million in contributions from OLG on Tuesday – their share of casino revenues from April 2023 to March 2024.
CTV News brought you a story in October about Simpson, a former teacher at Ryerson Public School in London, reuniting with former student and Hollywood legend Victor Garber, at his Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.
An Everett, Ont. woman finds herself in a bit of a dog fight with the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio after being told she has too many puppies.
One Barrie resident was faced with an unexpected surprise after their return home on Tuesday night.
A Highway 400 exit ramp in Barrie was closed for nearly 24 hours following reports of a sinkhole.
The LaSalle Police Service has recovered a body from the Detroit River.
Mike Duggan says the coming year will be his last as Detroit mayor, amid growing speculation he’s among the Democrats likely to launch a gubernatorial campaign to succeed term-limited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
One person has been arrested and a second is wanted in connection to an ongoing armed robberies investigation.
Federal health officials have confirmed that a B.C. teen who is currently in hospital has Canada's first human case of H5N1 avian flu.
Two B.C. real estate agents have been fined a combined total of more than $200,000 for professional misconduct they committed during the sale of a waterfront property on the Sunshine Coast in 2017.
A suspect was arrested after a tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo, according to authorities.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman wanted on outstanding warrants.
The current economic conditions and financial position of the City of Lethbridge will be the focus of a two-day economic and finance standing policy committee (SPC) meeting starting Wednesday.
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
A victim who tried to intervene as two people stole items from a Sault business Tuesday was threatened with a machete.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.