U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know

Canadians don’t have to worry about throwing out their cinnamon for now, officials say.

South of the border, U.S. residents are being urged to throw out certain brands of ground cinnamon after elevated levels of lead were found in several products.

The FDA warned lead exposure shows no obvious immediate symptoms. Long-term exposure to lead can cause serious health problems, especially in children.

Cinnamon from six distributors were recalled, with lead levels ranging from 2.03 to 3.4 parts per million (ppm). A previous recall, however, found levels as high as 5,1100 ppm in cinnamon-flavoured apple puree and applesauce.

As an example for context, the maximum allowable ppm for lead in infant formula is 0.01. Fish protein and whole tomatoes can have up to 0.5 ppm.

So far, at least, the lead levels have only been found in cinnamon sold in the U.S.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed in an email to CTV News Wednesday that the products known to contain lead weren't distributed in Canada.

"The CFIA is aware of the U.S. FDA alert and has been in contact with U.S. authorities," the CFIA said.

The CFIA said it is monitoring the situation.

The CFIA said the public will be notified on Health Canada’s website if a recall is posted.