Health

    • U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know

    This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows cinnamon products sold in U.S. discount stores which contain elevated levels of lead on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 (FDA via AP) This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows cinnamon products sold in U.S. discount stores which contain elevated levels of lead on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 (FDA via AP)
    Share

    Canadians don’t have to worry about throwing out their cinnamon for now, officials say.

    South of the border, U.S. residents are being urged to throw out certain brands of ground cinnamon after elevated levels of lead were found in several products.

    The FDA warned lead exposure shows no obvious immediate symptoms. Long-term exposure to lead can cause serious health problems, especially in children.

    Cinnamon from six distributors were recalled, with lead levels ranging from 2.03 to 3.4 parts per million (ppm). A previous recall, however, found levels as high as 5,1100 ppm in cinnamon-flavoured apple puree and applesauce.

    As an example for context, the maximum allowable ppm for lead in infant formula is 0.01. Fish protein and whole tomatoes can have up to 0.5 ppm. 

    So far, at least, the lead levels have only been found in cinnamon sold in the U.S.

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed in an email to CTV News Wednesday that the products known to contain lead weren't distributed in Canada.

    "The CFIA is aware of the U.S. FDA alert and has been in contact with U.S. authorities," the CFIA said.

    The CFIA said it is monitoring the situation.

    The CFIA said the public will be notified on Health Canada’s website if a recall is posted. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News