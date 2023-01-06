U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
The drug, Leqembi, is the first that's been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer's by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it specifically for patients with mild or early cases of dementia.
Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable condition. The delay in cognitive decline brought about by the drug likely amounts to just several months, but some experts say it could still meaningfully improve people's lives.
"This drug is not a cure. It doesn't stop people from getting worse, but it does measurably slow the progression of the disease," said Dr. Joy Snider, a neurologist at Washington University in St. Louis. "That might mean someone could have an extra six months to a year of being able to drive."
Snider stressed that the medicine, pronounced "leh-KEM-bee," comes with downsides, including the need for twice-a-month infusions and possible side effects like brain swelling and bleeding.
Approval came via FDA's accelerated pathway, which allows drugs to launch based on early results, before they're confirmed to benefit patients. The agency's use of that shortcut has come under increasing scrutiny from government watchdogs and congressional investigators.
Last week, a congressional report found that FDA's approval of a similar Alzheimer's drug called Aduhelm -- also from Biogen and Eisai -- was "rife with irregularities," including a number of meetings with drug company staffers that went undocumented.
Scrutiny of the new drug, known chemically as lecanemab, will likely mean most patients won't start receiving it for months, as insurers decide whether to cover it and for whom.
The drug will cost $26,500 for a typical year's worth of treatment. Eisai said that price reflects the drug's benefit in terms of improved quality of life, reduced burdens for caregivers and other factors. The company pegged its overall value at $37,000 per year, but said it priced the drug lower to reduce costs for patients and insurers. An independent group that assesses drug value recently said the drug would have to be priced below $20,600 to be cost-effective.
Some 6 million people in the U.S. and many more worldwide have Alzheimer's, which gradually attacks areas of the brain needed for memory, reasoning, communication and daily tasks.
The FDA's approval was based on one mid-stage study in 850 people with early symptoms of Alzheimer's who also tested positive for a type of brain plaque that is a hallmark of the disease.
Since then, Eisai has published the results of a larger 1,800-patient study that the FDA is expected to soon review to confirm the drug's benefit, setting up a decision on full approval later this year.
The larger study tracked patients' results on an 18-point scale that measures memory, judgment and other cognitive abilities. Doctors compile the rating from interviews with the patient and a close contact. After 18 months, patients receiving Leqembi declined more slowly -- a difference of less than half a point on the scale -- than patients who received a dummy infusion. The delay amounted to just over five months.
There is little consensus on whether that difference translates into real benefits for patients, such as greater independence.
"Most patients won't notice the difference," said Dr. Matthew Schrag, a neurology researcher at Vanderbilt University. "This is really quite a small effect and probably below the threshold of what we'd call clinically significant."
Schrag and some other researchers believe a meaningful improvement would require at least a difference of one full point on the 18-point scale.
Leqembi works by clearing a sticky brain protein called amyloid that's a key indicator of Alzheimer's. But it's not clear exactly what causes the disease. A string of other amyloid-targeting drugs have failed and many researchers now think combination treatments will be needed.
Aduhelm, the similar drug, was marred by controversy over its effectiveness.
The FDA approved that drug in 2021 against the advice of the agency's own outside experts. Doctors hesitated to prescribe the drug and insurers restricted coverage.
The FDA did not consult the same expert panel before approving Leqembi.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut -- a frequent FDA critic -- said in a statement Friday that she was "deeply concerned that FDA chose to forego" a panel meeting on the drug.
Schrag said many of the same concerns apply to both drugs.
"Is this slight, measurable benefit worth the hefty price tag and the side effects patients may experience?" he asked. "I have pretty serious doubts."
About 13% of patients in Eisai's study had swelling of the brain and 17% had small brain bleeds, side effects seen with earlier amyloid-targeting medications. In most cases those problems didn't cause symptoms, which can include dizziness and vision problems.
Also, several Leqembi users died while taking the drug, including two who were on blood-thinning medications. Eisai has said the deaths can't be attributed to the drug. The FDA label warns doctors to use caution if they prescribe Leqembi to patients on blood thinners.
Insurers are likely to only cover the drug for people like those in the company study -- patients with mild dementia and confirmation of amyloid buildup. That typically requires expensive brain scans or a spinal fluid test. Doctors will need to perform a different type of scan to periodically check for brain swelling and bleeding.
A key question in the drug's rollout will be insurance coverage by Medicare, the federal health plan that covers 60 million seniors and other Americans. The agency severely restricted coverage of Aduhelm, essentially wiping out its U.S. market and prompting Biogen to abandon marketing plans for the drug.
Eisai executives said they have already spent months discussing their drug's data with Medicare officials. Coverage isn't expected until after the FDA confirms the drug's benefit, expected later this year.
"Once we have a Medicare decision, then we can truly launch the drug across the country," said Eisai's U.S. CEO, Ivan Cheung.
Betsy Groves, 73, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2021. A former lecturer at Harvard's graduate school of education, she noticed she was having trouble remembering some student names and answering questions.
Her initial diagnosis, based on a cognitive examination, was later confirmed by a positive test for amyloid.
Groves, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, says she is "more than willing" to try Leqembi, despite potential side effects and the need for infusions.
"For me, the minute that drug comes on the market -- and I get my doctor's approval -- I'm going to take it," Groves said.
------
AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard contributed to this report
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping was fatally shot by police
A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
DEVELOPING | Kevin McCarthy makes big gains for House speaker, but he's still short
U.S. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making gains on the fourth day of grueling standoff that was testing American democracy and the Republicans' ability to govern.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family 'vulnerable,' a relative said Friday.
Canada
-
'No reason' Canadians detained in Syria should still be there, lawyer tells court
A lawyer for citizens detained in northern Syria who want to return to Canada says the federal government will continue to create obstacles and reverse decisions unless it is ordered to bring them home.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths
The Canadian Police Association, the Police Association of Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police Association and the Toronto Police Association pledged Friday to work to end what they called an "unacceptable wave of violence" following the killings of five police officers in four months.
-
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
World
-
Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year's Eve, was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges, including several terrorism charges, prosecutors announced.
-
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family 'vulnerable,' a relative said Friday.
-
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
-
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
An uneasy quiet settled over Kyiv on Friday despite air-raid sirens that blared there and across Ukraine, shortly after a Russian cease-fire declaration for Orthodox Christmas went into effect.
-
Jan. 6 remembrance led by U.S. Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
U.S. President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring 'America is a land of laws, not chaos,' even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day.
-
Judge scolds Trump lawyers, denies bid to toss fraud lawsuit
A Manhattan judge on Friday scolded Donald Trump's lawyers as he denied their bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the former president and his company of a yearslong fraud scheme.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
Health
-
U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
-
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
-
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Sci-Tech
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
China's Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of shareholding adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights.
-
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
-
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Entertainment
-
Filmmaker and sculptor Michael Snow, who 'demolished boundaries' of art, dies at 94
Interdisciplinary artist Michael Snow, known in Canada and internationally for his abstract painting, public sculptures and the experimental 1967 film 'Wavelength,' has died.
-
Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors, baffled book world
A years-long saga that ensnared the publishing world culminated in a New York courtroom Friday when a con artist pleaded guilty to a plot that defrauded scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts.
-
Movie reviews: 'Women Talking' is Oscar-bound, elegant filmmaking
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Women Talking,' 'The Pale Blue Eye' and 'If These Walls Could Sing.'
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Lifestyle
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
-
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
Sports
-
Canada's under-18 women's hockey team chases repeat gold in world championship
The women's world under-18 hockey championship returns to its regular time slot with Canada chasing a second gold medal in less than seven months.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
'Heave Away': Canada's goal tune at the world juniors is 'the song that never dies'
"Heave away, me jollies, heave away!" It's a phrase that Canadian hockey fans couldn't get enough of at the world junior hockey championship -- a Celtic melody played each time Team Canada scored a goal.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.