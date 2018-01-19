U.S. anti-smoking plan may kill cigarettes but save Big Tobacco
A cigarette vending machine in a bar in Montpelier, Vt. is seen on Monday, Oct. 13, 1997. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 3:19AM EST
WASHINGTON - Regulatory moves that could one day make smoking an obsolete habit get underway next week when U.S. regulators hold a public meeting on a closely watched cigarette alternative.
The proposal from the Food and Drug Administration is two-fold: cut nicotine levels in cigarettes so that they are far less addictive. For those who can't or won't quit, allow lower-risk products that deliver nicotine without the deadly effects of traditional cigarettes.
But the plan could have another unexpected effect: opening the door for companies to sell a new generation of alternative tobacco products, allowing the industry to survive for generations to come.
It is a thorny proposition because it offers a potential role for the tobacco industry in the long-standing effort to eliminate the diseases caused by smoking.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- China's birthrate drops despite allowing two-child families
- Fighting online trend, authorities remind people to eat food rather than detergent pods
- New Trump office would protect conscience rights of doctors
- Health Canada warns of EpiPen shortage
- U.K.'s 'loneliness minister' puts spotlight on issue Canada needs to tackle