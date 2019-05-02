U.K. to hold new inquest on air-pollution link to girl's death
A view from Nelson's Column shows the Gherkin building over central London's skyline is pictured on Monday April 10, 2006. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, file/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 7:26AM EDT
LONDON -- A woman who believes London's air pollution contributed to her 9-year-old daughter's death has won a court battle for a new inquest.
Three High Court judges said Thursday that "the discovery of new evidence makes it necessary in the interests of justice that a fresh inquest be held" into the death of Ella Kissi-Debrah.
Ella lived 25 metres (yards) from one of London's busiest roads. She died in February 2013 following three years of seizures and 27 hospital visits for asthma attacks.
Her mother, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, said she looked forward "to finally getting the truth."
She said that "if it is proved that pollution killed Ella then the government will be forced to sit up and take notice that this hidden but deadly killer is cutting short our children's lives."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Health Canada sets plain-packaging rules for tobacco, to take effect in November
- Nova Scotia doctors say cure for ER woes is equal pay for equal work
- Edmonton hospital uses teleconferencing to link parents with newborns in intensive care
- One in five newly certified medical specialists unemployed in 2017, study shows
- New online tool helps shine light on food allergy concerns