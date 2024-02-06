U.K. leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was "shocked and sad" to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Buckingham Palace announced Monday evening that the king has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. It was found during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate but is not connected to that condition, the palace said.
"Thankfully, this has been caught early," Sunak told BBC radio, adding that as prime minister he would "continue to communicate with him as normal."
"He'll just be in our thoughts and our prayers. Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone," Sunak said. "So we'll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible."
Less than 18 months into his reign, the 75-year-old monarch has suspended public engagements but will continue with state business -- including weekly meetings with the prime minister -- and won't be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.
The palace said Charles, who has generally enjoyed good health, "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
Charles became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.
News of the king's diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalized for about two weeks.
Kate is still taking a break from royal duties as she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, also took time off to help look after her and the couple's three children, but is due to preside over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and a charity dinner on Wednesday.
The king's younger son, Prince Harry, who quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, has spoken to his father about the diagnosis and "will be traveling to the U.K. to see His Majesty in the coming days," said the office of Harry and his wife, Meghan. British media reported that he was en route Tuesday from Los Angeles.
Charles took the throne intending to preside over a slimmer monarchy with fewer senior royals carrying out ceremonial public duties. But with Charles and Kate both temporarily sidelined, Prince Harry self-exiled to California and Prince Andrew largely banished from view because of his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the royal "Firm" risks becoming severely overstretched.
William and Charles' wife Queen Camilla are both expected to take on extra public engagements during the king's treatment. There are no current plans to call on the "counsellors of state" -- senior royals, including the queen and the heir to the throne -- to deputize for the monarch on constitutional duties such as signing legislation and receiving ambassadors.
World leaders sent Charles good wishes, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who tweeted: "Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."
Charles departed from royal tradition with his openness about his prostate condition. For centuries Britain's royal family remained tight-lipped about health matters.
Disclosing information about his cancer diagnosis -- albeit in a limited way -- is another break with tradition.
Buckingham palace said that the king "has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
The Royal Family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
Cannabis use may increase the risk of developing a new anxiety disorder or worsen existing anxiety, a large Ontario study suggests.
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Monday to protest a visit by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who last week announced several new policies restricting medical and social care options for transgender youth.
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
Two people were shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkiye's interior minister said. The man and woman were killed during an "attempt to attack" a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse at 11:46 a.m. local time.
A ship traveling through the southern Red Sea was attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone early on Tuesday, authorities said, the latest assault in their campaign targeting vessels over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The Royal Family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert now has a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family's home without permission, the latest in a series of flare-ups between her and Jayson Boebert.
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a chorus of well-wishers from Canada and around the world on Monday in wishing King Charles a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.
Several publicly listed companies are now targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity: the weight-loss drug market.
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Yoshua Bengio, dubbed a "godfather" of AI, told members of Parliament Monday that Ottawa should put a law in place immediately, even if that legislation is not perfect.
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says he agrees with NASA that a planned mission to the moon should be delayed until September 2025. Hansen says he and his NASA crewmates were happy that officials put off the Artemis II moon mission originally scheduled for this November.
Virgin Galactic is grounded after the company said a small part unintentionally detached from the mothership of its rocket-powered space plane on its latest space tourism flight.
The carefully choreographed Grammys sometimes offer up a few surprises. On Sunday, it was Celine Dion.
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Toronto and Vancouver are set to get a tourism boost from the World Cup, but one expert says to be wary of rosy projections.
Lawmakers took Air Canada's CEO to task on Monday over "shocking" and "scandalous" failures to accommodate passengers living with disabilities.
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off claims that the league had "scripted" the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.
A U.S. National Labour Relations Board regional official ruled on Monday that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labour union for NCAA athletes.
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.