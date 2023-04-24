Type 2 diabetes risk higher in adults those who experienced adversity as children: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study looking at 1.3 million people in Denmark, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
The study, published last week in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, looked at different types of childhood adversity, such as dealing with parental illness or death, or persistent poverty, and then looked to see if these factors had an impact on the risk of developing diabetes as an adult.
They found that the chance of developing diabetes in early adulthood ranged from 23 to 141 per cent higher for those who had experienced a high amount of adversity in childhood.
In order to create this picture of the risk levels, researchers used data from DANLIFE, a Danish study cohort, which included detail on the background and childhood adversities of children born in Denmark since 1980.
Researchers focused on the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in early adulthood, specifically looking only at data on participants currently between the ages of 16 and 38 years old who had not been diagnosed with diabetes as children.
Diabetes is a serious, lifelong condition where your body either does not produce enough insulin, or cannot use what it does produce.
The prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes, which is driven by a combination of both genetic and lifestyle factors, has increased substantially over the past 100 years, according to researchers.
One development that scientists have noted over the years is that Type 2 diabetes that develops in early adulthood, as opposed to later in life, tends to have a “more aggressive pathology,” a release from the journal stated, making it all the more important to identify what factors play into this risk.
To measure the vague category of “adversity,” researchers divided the sample group into five groups based on how many years, from as low to 0 to as high as 15, they had experienced one of three types of adversity. These three types were material deprivation, meaning poverty and long-term unemployment on the part of the parents; loss or threat of loss, meaning death or serious illness suffered by a sibling or parent; and family dynamics, which spanned a number of issues including foster care placement, parental psychiatric illness, parental alcohol abuse and being separated from a parent.
Within these categories, researchers judged that 54 per cent of the sample group had received relatively low levels of adversity across childhood, 20 per cent had dealt with material deprivation in early childhood, 13 per cent experienced material deprivation throughout their early and teen years, and nine per cent had a relatively high level of illness or death in the family in their childhood.
Around three per cent of the sample had experienced a high level of adversity across all three categories.
Out of the 1,277,439 participants included in this data set, 2,560 women and 2,300 men developed Type 2 diabetes during the follow-up period.
When researchers looked at the levels of adversity participants faced as children, they found the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in early adulthood was higher for both men and women who had experienced some form of adversity, compared to the “low adversity” group.
For those who experienced high adversity in all three categories, the risk of developing diabetes was 141 per cent higher in men and 58 per cent higher in women.
This meant 36.2 and 18.6 additional cases of Type 2 diabetes per 100,000 people for men and women respectively.
Researchers noted that the strength of the association between childhood adversity and the risk of Type 2 diabetes in early adulthood lessened when they controlled for parental education level, size for gestational age and preterm birth, but was still present. It lessened the most for women who had experienced high adversity in childhood, with their increased risk dropping from 58 per cent to 23 per cent.
It’s unclear why the association is so much stronger among men than women, but researchers say that these results suggest that the number of people being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in early adulthood could be cut down if there were more interventions to help children experiencing these types of adversity early on.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
Type 2 diabetes risk higher in adults those who experienced adversity as children: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Prospective jurors said Monday that if they were to convict a man of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, they would be capable of sentencing him to die.
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
-
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
7 overdoses linked to tainted drugs: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is connecting seven overdoses in the province to a tainted drug source.
-
Transit association says more police, security needed on city buses, trains
Cities need to hire more security officers for their transit systems and give them more power to curb dangerous behaviour on trains and buses, the Canadian Urban Transit Association said Monday as it published a list of recommendations to respond to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit.
World
-
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
Global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of US$2.24 trillion, with a sharp rise in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
-
Spain exhumes fascist party founder Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera from Madrid mausoleum
The body of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of Spain's fascist Falange movement, was exhumed from a Madrid mausoleum on Monday and transferred to a city cemetery.
-
China affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar
The Chinese government said Monday it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet Union republics after Beijing's ambassador to France caused an uproar in Europe by saying they aren't sovereign nations.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Watch the moment skier plunges deep into glacier crevasse in French Alps
Video captures the shocking moments a skier falls into a deep glacier crevasse in the French Alps.
-
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as 'Trump's army'
Ready for 'all-out war,' leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group viewed themselves as foot soldiers fighting for Donald Trump as the former U.S. president clung to power after the 2020 election, a prosecutor said Monday at the close of a historic trial over the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
-
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
A man shot and killed another man Monday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who reported no other injuries after the campus was briefly put on lockdown.
Politics
-
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
-
Auditor general won't review Trudeau Foundation donations, says it's out of scope
The office of the federal auditor general says it will not investigate private donations received by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, despite a letter from the board's chair requesting an audit.
-
House suspends after bill that recognizes Canadian artists fails to get a sponsor
The House of Commons took an unplanned break Monday morning after no member of Parliament came forward to sponsor the legislation it was set to debate. The House was scheduled to tackle a bill that would have recognized the critical role artists and the arts play in every dimension of Canadian life.
Health
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
Type 2 diabetes risk higher in adults those who experienced adversity as children: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
Sci-Tech
-
Another cheetah has died after relocation to India, the second in less than a month
A cheetah from Africa has died two months after being reintroduced to India as part of an intercontinental effort to revive the big cat in the country, the second animal from the program to have passed away in less than a month.
-
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
Entertainment
-
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Fox News on Monday ousted prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and make him an influential force in GOP politics.
-
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon on Monday following his short and disastrous run as a morning show host, a little over two months after he apologized for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.
-
Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says
Actor Danny Masterson drugged then raped three women at his Hollywood-area home between 2001 and 2003, a prosecutor told jurors Monday in his opening statement in the retrial of the star of "That '70s Show."
Business
-
David's Bridal granted creditor protection in Canada amid bankruptcy hearings in U.S.
David's Bridal, the largest wedding gown store in North America, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. for the second time in five years.
-
Passenger rights overhaul draws criticism from both sides -- airlines and advocates
Airlines say it goes too far. Advocates say not far enough. The proposed overhaul of Canada's passenger rights charter earned mixed reviews Monday after Transport Minister Omar Alghabra laid out measures to tighten loopholes to traveller compensation and toughen penalties.
-
CN Rail unveils new continental shipping service in bid to match rival's vast network
Canadian National Railway Co. announced a new North American container shipping service Monday, upping its financial forecast for the year on the heels of record first-quarter revenues brought on by a bumper grain crop and higher oil prices.
Lifestyle
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn
Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.
Sports
-
New report shows women's pro sports market is growing, lucrative in Canada
A new report shows women's professional sports leagues are 'significantly underdeveloped' in Canada and explains how investors can tap into the lucrative business.
-
Pogacar undergoes 'successful' wrist surgery after crash
Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said Monday he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash at Liege--Bastogne--Liege with only a broken left wrist and he will start his recovery hoping to be ready for cycling's biggest race this year.
-
Kelvin Kiptum wins London Marathon in 2nd fastest time
Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon on Sunday and recording the second fastest time in history over the distance.
Autos
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.