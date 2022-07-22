Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say
Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say
Two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S., health officials said Friday.
One is a toddler in California and the other an infant who is not a U.S. resident, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The children were described as being in good health and receiving treatment. How they caught the disease is being investigated, but officials think it was through household transmission. Other details weren't immediately disclosed.
Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, but this year more than 15,000 cases have been reported in countries that historically don't see the disease. In the U.S. and Europe, the vast majority of infections have happened in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.
In Europe, there have been at least six monkeypox cases among kids 17 years old and younger.
This week, doctors in the Netherlands published a report of a boy who was seen at an Amsterdam hospital with about 20 red-brown bumps scattered across his body. It was monkeypox, and doctors said they could not determine how he got it.
In Africa, monkeypox infections in children have been more common, and doctors have noted higher proportions of severe cases and deaths in young children.
One reason may be that many older adults were vaccinated against smallpox as kids, likely giving them some protection against monkeypox, said Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease doctor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Smallpox vaccinations were discontinued when the disease was eradicated about 40 years ago. So, children since then have not been vaccinated against smallpox and wouldn't have any such protection against the related monkeypox virus, Lawler said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams
Two of Canada's men's world junior hockey teams are being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians' trust
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
'I did not sexually assault her': Former Canuck Virtanen denies charge in testimony
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says a woman who has accused him of sexual assault was an “active, equal and enthusiastic” participant in a sexual encounter nearly five years ago.
Conservative party says it had evidence to disqualify Patrick Brown
A Conservative committee on Patrick Brown's disqualification from the Tory leadership race concludes the party had the evidence it needed to recommend he be removed from contention.
'Just a massive runaround': Some air travellers left waiting for weeks, even months for missing baggage to arrive
Frustrations are mounting as reports of lost and delayed baggage at Canada's airports pile up. On CTVNews.ca, passengers share their stories of spending weeks, even months, waiting to be reunited with their checked baggage.
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot case
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Old age security to rise 10 per cent for Canadians 75 and older
The Canadian government will increase old age security starting next week, a move the feds say will be the first permanent raise to the pension in nearly 50 years.
Clash over whether U.S. officers can be armed in Canada keeps Nexus offices closed
A dispute over legal protections for American customs officers has kept Nexus enrolment centres closed in Canada more than three months after they reopened south of the border -- due in part to a clash over U.S. agents' right to carry guns on Canadian soil.
Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I., passengers evacuated
The MV Holiday Island ferry was evacuated Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the engine room earlier in the day.
Canada
-
Canadian bishops collecting donations from papal visit 'inappropriate': AFN chief
The assembly of Catholic bishops organizing Pope Francis's visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the church's role in residential schools, is from those hoping to see him.
-
This is what the huge, unsanctioned Hells Angels gathering looked like in Toronto
A huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
-
Calgary preacher's public gathering violation conviction set aside, fine reimbursed
A Calgary preacher and his brother have successfully appealed their convictions for hosting public gatherings during the pandemic and will have their fines reimbursed.
-
'Just a massive runaround': Some air travellers left waiting for weeks, even months for missing baggage to arrive
Frustrations are mounting as reports of lost and delayed baggage at Canada's airports pile up. On CTVNews.ca, passengers share their stories of spending weeks, even months, waiting to be reunited with their checked baggage.
-
Tips for crossing the Canada-U.S. border for Pope’s visit
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is expecting a surge of travellers entering Canada’s border and has issued a reminder of what to expect, ahead of Pope Francis’s visit.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
World
-
Israeli couple arrested after man dies in pool sinkhole
Israeli police said Friday they placed a couple under house arrest, a day after a man attending a party at their villa died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool.
-
Man charged after sister awakens from coma dies in custody
A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest, authorities said Friday.
-
White House announces $270M military package for Ukraine
The White House announced Friday that the U.S. is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a package that will include additional medium range rocket systems and tactical drones.
-
Houston's illegal dumpsites may violate civil rights
The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston -- including dead bodies -- that officials said are left in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation's fourth largest city.
-
Man accused of threats to shoot Buffalo grocery customers
A suburban Seattle man has been arrested and accused of threatening to shoot Black customers at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. district court.
-
Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Politics
-
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians' trust
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
-
Third official Conservative party leadership debate happening Aug. 3
The third official debate of the Conservative party leadership race has been scheduled for Aug. 3 in Ottawa, with plans to see the participating contenders square off in both English and French. The decision to go ahead with the debate now—with just weeks to go before all ballots have to be submitted—has been met with resistance from two of the five remaining candidates.
-
Conservative party says it had evidence to disqualify Patrick Brown
A Conservative committee on Patrick Brown's disqualification from the Tory leadership race concludes the party had the evidence it needed to recommend he be removed from contention.
Health
-
New York reports first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday.
-
Biden's COVID symptoms improve; WH says he's staying busy
COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team. But the president tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, 'I feel much better than I sound.'
-
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
Sci-Tech
-
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI
The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world's biggest aviation, defence and aerospace expos. Defence contractors outlined how artificial intelligence and other technologies will be used in the newest warplanes as global military delegations browsed mockups of missiles, drones and fighter jets.
-
Why doesn't Jupiter have the biggest ring system?
Why does the biggest planet in our solar system not have a ring system bigger than Saturn's? According to a new study, Jupiter doesn't have an impressive ring system because its moons would tear them apart.
-
Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions
An Italian astronaut joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity Thursday, as tensions over Ukraine continued to ricochet back home.
Entertainment
-
Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman, Lionel Conacher among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
R&B vocal powerhouse Deborah Cox, retail executive Heather Reisman and the late multi-faceted athlete Lionel Conacher are among the names joining Canada's Walk of Fame this year.
-
Movie reviews: 'Nope' ambitious movie with unexpected twists and turns
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Nope,' 'The Gray Man' and 'Fire of Love.'
-
'Lord of the Rings' series trailer debuts at Comic-Con
Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new "Lord of the Rings" series "The Rings of Power" Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."
Business
-
'Beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain -- as well as Russian grain and fertilizer -- ending a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.
-
German government agrees on bailout for energy supplier
The German government will take a roughly 30 per cent stake in energy supplier Uniper as part of a rescue package prompted by surging prices for natural gas and reduced Russian deliveries, the company and Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday.
-
International travellers up in May but below pre-pandemic levels: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the number of international travellers the country welcomed in May continued to grow steadily from pandemic lows, but still remained below 2019 levels.
Lifestyle
-
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share photo of Prince George on eve of his 9th birthday
William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a photo of their son Prince George on the eve of his ninth birthday.
-
Giant metal insect suddenly appears in vacant lot in Vancouver
First there were murder hornets. Now, there's this. A giant metal insect "has landed" in a vacant lot visible from the SkyTrain in Vancouver.
-
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
Sports
-
Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams
Two of Canada's men's world junior hockey teams are being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
-
'I did not sexually assault her': Former Canuck Virtanen denies charge in testimony
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says a woman who has accused him of sexual assault was an “active, equal and enthusiastic” participant in a sexual encounter nearly five years ago.
-
Oilers owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
Autos
-
Hyundai exec vows to improve company's safety track record
Clogged oil ports, electrical shorts and leaks of brake fluid are only some of the safety problems that have caused multiple fires and forced Hyundai and Kia to recall millions of vehicles in the past seven years. Now, Hyundai, has promoted its North American safety chief to global status -- an implicit acknowledgment by the company that it needs to address safety in a more robust way.
-
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Herbert Diess, the CEO of the German automaker Volkswagen, is stepping down, the company announced Friday.
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.