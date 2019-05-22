Two cases of tuberculosis found at Calgary high school
The Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) bacteria is shown in a 2006 high magnification scanning electron micrograph (SEM) image. (CDC / Janice Carr)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 6:19PM EDT
CALGARY - Alberta Health Services says it is notifying 200 people following the discovery of tuberculosis at a Calgary high school.
The health provider says two cases were confirmed, but adds that they do not present a risk to the public or at the school.
Letters are being sent in the mail, and only those who may have been exposed will be directly contacted.
The notifications include information on arrangements for standard TB assessment, screening and treatment, if required.
Alberta Health Services says the risk of transmission from the two cases is considered low.
No further details are being released so as to protect patient privacy.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Possible tuberculosis exposure at Calgary school
- Mothers push for answers from Moncton hospital at centre of class-action lawsuit
- Potentially deadly drug-resistant 'fungal superbug' emerging in Canada
- Poland welcomes surprise sextuplets for the first time
- Canada charts new course to attack brain tumours