

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Alberta Health Services says it is notifying 200 people following the discovery of tuberculosis at a Calgary high school.

The health provider says two cases were confirmed, but adds that they do not present a risk to the public or at the school.

Letters are being sent in the mail, and only those who may have been exposed will be directly contacted.

The notifications include information on arrangements for standard TB assessment, screening and treatment, if required.

Alberta Health Services says the risk of transmission from the two cases is considered low.

No further details are being released so as to protect patient privacy.