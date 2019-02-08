Two arrested in Britain in suspected assisted suicide case
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 8:29AM EST
LONDON -- British police have arrested two people on suspicion of helping a 94-year-old man end his life.
Police said Friday an 89-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were arrested after police were called to a residence in Lymington, on England's south coast, where the man's body was found.
The two suspects have not been identified or charged. Police say they have been released from custody but remain under investigation.
Helping someone commit suicide is a criminal offence that carries a maximum prison term of 14 years.
