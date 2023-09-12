Turmeric might help treat your indigestion, study shows
A good treatment option for indigestion may already be in your spice rack, according to a new study.
The study, published Monday in the medical journal BMJ, compared how more than 150 people with dyspepsia, or indigestion, responded to either the drug omeprazole, turmeric — which contains the compound curcumin — or a combination of the two.
Omeprazole is a common medication used to treat certain heart and esophagus problems by reducing acid in the stomach, according to the Mayo Clinic.
At days 28 and 56 of treatment, the people in the study were evaluated for their symptoms — which can include stomach pain, bloating, nausea or an early feeling of fullness – using the Severity of Dyspepsia Assessment, a questionnaire that rates the severity of indigestion.
Researchers found no significant differences in the symptoms of the groups taking the drug, turmeric or the combination of the two, according to the study.
"In addition to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant purposes, curcumin/turmeric could be an option for treating dyspepsia with comparable efficacy to omeprazole," said lead study author Dr. Krit Pongpirul, associate professor in the department of preventive and social medicine at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand.
Turmeric has been used by people in Southeast Asia to treat stomach discomfort and other inflammatory conditions, Pongpirul said. Its medicinal use dates back hundreds of years, according to a 2017 study.
In the United States, its primary medicinal use has been as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant dietary supplement to relieve osteoarthritis and irritable bowel syndrome, he added.
But this is the first clinical trial that directly compares curcumin/turmeric to omeprazole in treating dyspepsia, Pongpirul said.
QUESTIONS ABOUT TURMERIC'S IMPACT
It makes sense that research would investigate turmeric's impact on indigestion, because its compound curcumin has been studied in a wide variety of inflammatory conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis, said Dr. Yuying Luo, a gastroenterologist and assistant professor of gastroenterology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
Some studies have shown that curcumin was helpful in conjunction with other medications, she added.
But there were some questions Luo had about the new study.
The scale that the researchers used to measure symptoms is not the most common one used for assessing improvement of indigestion, she said.
Luo would also like to see what the results would be if symptoms were measured more frequently.
"I don't think this one study alone is enough for me to say, 'I recommend this,'" she said. "Proceed with caution."
But because there's a lot of ongoing research investigating the compound's impact on different inflammatory conditions, more insights could be close at hand, Luo added.
"Curcumin is not going away," she said.
SHOULD YOU START TAKING TURMERIC?
Should you up the turmeric in your diet for better digestion? Talk to your doctor first, Luo said.
There have been a few case studies of curcumin and liver injury, and it is important to make sure turmeric doesn't interact poorly with any of the other medications you are on, she added.
"Consumers should be aware of side effects of curcumin extracts such as allergy and bleeding risk, especially for those who take anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications," Pongpirul said.
That said, curcumin and turmeric is "generally considered safe when consumed in the amounts typically found in food," he added.
Typically, turmeric spices contain around 3 per cent curcumin, according to a 2009 study.
The dose of 2 grams given in this study is relatively low compared to extracts commonly found in curcumin supplements, Pongpirul said.
It may not be necessary to take both turmeric and omeprazole together if just taking one or the other works similarly to reduce risk of side effects, he said.
Although she needs to see more studies before she starts recommending turmeric as a treatment, Luo did say that she thinks it makes sense to talk with your doctor about if you should try it in addition to your medications.
She does add a caveat, however: People trying these alternatives should give them each two to four weeks to see what the full impact is.
"If it is helpful, that's wonderful," Luo added. "If not, that's the tough part of treating disorders … not all patients are the same and have the same response to medication."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
Trans Mountain says 'worst-case' could see pipeline completion delayed to end of 2024
The Crown corporation behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it may not complete the project before December 2024 if a regulator does not approve its request for a route deviation.
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using 'sleight-of-hand' techniques.
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
'Remarkable' Canadian killed in Ukraine: CTV News' Adrian Ghobrial shares the story of a handyman who died at war
Canadian Anthony Ihnat was killed in Ukraine on Saturday when, according to officials, the vehicle he was driving took a direct hit from a Russian anti-tank missile. CTV National News reporter Adrian Ghobrial spoke with Ihnat back in February about his choice to leave home and help in Ukraine. He remembers that interview here in this reporter's notebook.
Canada
-
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
-
B.C. premier 'white hot' angry over hospital release of accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is 'white hot' angry over the day release of a man from a forensic psychiatric hospital before he was arrested for a triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown.
-
Tamara Lich told supporters to 'hold the line' over Emergencies Act, court hears
After weeks of protest during one of the coldest months of the winter, 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber recorded himself on a walk through the blockaded streets of Ottawa as supporters stopped him to ask him for photos.
-
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
World
-
More than 5,300 are feared dead, thousands more are missing as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya's eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could spiral with 10,000 people reported still missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Netanyahu's divisive judicial overhaul
Israel's Supreme Court heard the first challenge Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.
-
A Russian passenger jet with a hydraulics problem makes a safe emergency landing in an open field
A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field Tuesday, and no one was seriously injured, officials said.
-
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
-
What's ahead now that Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he is launching an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Joe Biden, yielding to mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies in what's shaping up as an election-year clash between Congress and the White House.
-
5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols beating death
Five former Memphis police officers were charged Tuesday with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing.
Politics
-
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Liberal MPs meet to prep for fall sitting, as Trudeau stares down slumping polls
Liberal MPs are gathering in London, Ont., to plan their strategy as the party grapples with rising discontentment toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
Health
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
Turmeric might help treat your indigestion, study shows
The study, published Monday in the medical journal BMJ, compared how more than 150 people with dyspepsia, or indigestion, responded to either the drug omeprazole, turmeric — which contains the compound curcumin — or a combination of the two.
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
Sci-Tech
-
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
-
Apple's new iPhone 15 generation gets faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
Entertainment
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
Talking Heads bring TIFF crowd to its feet with revamped film 'Stop Making Sense'
A boisterous world premiere for Talking Heads' revamped classic 'Stop Making Sense' brought a Toronto International Film Festival audience to its feet as moviegoers and the band themselves jumped up to dance, hoot and clap along to '80s hits.
Business
-
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
-
Trans Mountain says 'worst-case' could see pipeline completion delayed to end of 2024
The Crown corporation behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it may not complete the project before December 2024 if a regulator does not approve its request for a route deviation.
-
With European countries hungry for workers, more Ukrainians are choosing Germany over Poland
Poland is losing large numbers of Ukrainian refugees from its workforce as they travel to Germany to seek higher wages and government benefits in the rich Western economy, according to a report published Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old New York Jets quarterback will miss the rest of the season, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
-
Messi sits out Argentina's World Cup qualifying match at Bolivia
Lionel Messi will sit out Argentina's World Cup qualifying match in Bolivia on Tuesday.
Autos
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.