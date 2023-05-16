Tuberculosis outbreak declared in third Nunavut hamlet
Nunavut's Department of Health has declared a tuberculosis outbreak in a third community.
The department says there are six cases of active tuberculosis and 10 cases of latent tuberculosis in Naujaat, which is home to about 1,200 people.
It says the growing number of cases suggests enhanced public health followup is needed.
The territory previously declared a tuberculosis outbreak in Pond Inlet in March.
At the time, it said there were five cases of active tuberculosis and 22 cases of latent tuberculosis in the community.
A tuberculosis outbreak has been ongoing in Pangnirtung since November 2021.
As of late February, 39 people in the community had been diagnosed with active tuberculosis and 167 with latent tuberculosis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.
