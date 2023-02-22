Trying to lose weight with Ozempic or other similar drugs? We want to hear from you

Although commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes, medications such as Ozempic are also being used by celebrities and social media influencers as a way to lose weight.

Also known as semaglutide, the medication is available under brand names such as Wegovy, Rybelsus and Ozempic. In recent months, Elon Musk and other prominent figures have spoken about using semaglutide to lose weight. However, these medications may result in side-effects such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. More serious complications, such as pancreatitis, vision changes and kidney failure, can also occur, according to Ozempic’s website.

Some celebrities have also made use of other weight-loss medications such as Saxenda, which contains liraglutide. As of Jan. 26, there has been a shortage of Ozempic in the United States, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, due to a “demand increase for the drug.” However, Wegovy continues to be available in the U.S., and no semaglutide or liraglutide shortages are currently being reported in Canada.

If you or someone you know is taking medications such as Ozempic to lose weight, we want to hear from you.

What has your experience been like? How has the medication affected your health? Are you experiencing side-effects as a result of taking the drug?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.