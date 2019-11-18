Trump backing off banning vaping flavours popular with teens in U.S.
In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, photo, Andrew Teasley, a salesman at Good Guys Vape Shop, exhales vapor while using an e-cigarette in Biddeford, Maine. Efforts to ban flavored e-cigarettes and reduce their appeal to youngsters have sputtered under industry pressure in over a half-dozen states this year. U.S. President Donald Trump is now backing away from an earlier proposal to ban most flavoured e-cigarettes. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Jonathan Lemire and Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 1:08PM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is backing away from the idea of banning most flavoured e-cigarettes.
Trump announced a proposed ban in September, saying he wanted parents to be aware of what a problem vaping had become among teens. He made the announcement in the presence of first lady Melania Trump, who does not believe e-cigarettes should be available to children.
But two White House and campaign officials say Trump has since grown reluctant to move forward after becoming convinced that such a step could alienate voters he needs for re-election who would be financially or otherwise affected by such a ban.
The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.
Lobbyists, conservative groups and Republican lawmakers have also warned Trump that a vaping crackdown could cost him with voters.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Free at-home HIV tests help detect more infections
- Some European doctors think Chinese medicine should come with a health warning
- Trump backing off banning vaping flavours popular with teens in U.S.
- Samoa shuts schools, declares emergency as measles kills 6
- Chinese hunter eats a wild rabbit, contracts bubonic plague