

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning that travellers at Vancouver's airport on Sunday may have been exposed to measles.

The centre says a passenger with the disease had a layover at Vancouver International Airport on June 9.

It warns passengers on an Air China flight from Beijing that arrived in Vancouver at 10:50 a.m. that day and those aboard an Air Canada flight to Regina that left at 2 p.m. may have been exposed.

The passenger went through Canada Customs and Immigration so the centre says people in the main terminal may also be vulnerable.

Measles is a highly infectious airborne disease and symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts centrally and spreads to the limbs.

Passengers, crew and travellers who may have come into contact with measles are asked to check their immunization status.