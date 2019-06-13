Travellers potentially exposed to measles at Vancouver airport: officials
The measles virus is seen through an electron micrograph. (C. S. Goldsmith; William Bellini, Ph.D.)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 8:00PM EDT
VANCOUVER - The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning that travellers at Vancouver's airport on Sunday may have been exposed to measles.
The centre says a passenger with the disease had a layover at Vancouver International Airport on June 9.
It warns passengers on an Air China flight from Beijing that arrived in Vancouver at 10:50 a.m. that day and those aboard an Air Canada flight to Regina that left at 2 p.m. may have been exposed.
The passenger went through Canada Customs and Immigration so the centre says people in the main terminal may also be vulnerable.
Measles is a highly infectious airborne disease and symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts centrally and spreads to the limbs.
Passengers, crew and travellers who may have come into contact with measles are asked to check their immunization status.
