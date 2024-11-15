Health

Tracking respiratory viruses in Canada: RSV, influenza, COVID-19

This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a human respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. (CDC via AP) This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a human respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. (CDC via AP)
Are we in the middle of flu season? How bad is RSV this year?

As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.

The latest data, which covers the week ending Nov. 9, 2024, shows an uptick in RSV infections across Canada and COVID-19 rates decreasing.

Influenza rates are low and stable, but "showing early signs of increase," according to the dashboard.

Virus spread is measured by looking at the percentage of tests for each virus that come back positive.

The charts below compare positivity rates for this season — which began at the end of August — with the previous two years.

