Toy slime recalled in the European Union due to a “serious” risk of harm to children’s reproductive systems is still listed for sale in Canada.

The European Commission recalled one batch of “Glow Goo” due to “the risk of migration of the chemical boron” from the glow-in-the-dark toy slime kit.

“Ingestion or contact with an excessive quantity of boron may harm the health of children by damaging their reproductive system,” the alert states.

Glow Goo, which is produced by the company DuneCraft, was listed for sale Monday on the retail websites Amazon.ca and Walmart.ca.

Health Canada told CTVNews.ca that it has not received any reports regarding “Glow Goo.”

“Health Canada does not conduct pre-market review or approval of products,” a Health Canada spokesperson wrote. “It is the responsibility of suppliers to ensure that the products they sell comply with the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act and its regulations and are therefore safe for consumers.”

Health Canada said they sampled a variety of products in 2017 for boric acid, including DuneCraft’s Ooey Gooey Snotty slime. “No compliance issues were detected,” according to the spokesperson.

“Health Canada discourages any addition of boric acid or salts of boric acid to children's toys in situations where the boric acid or its salts can become accessible to a child or is found in a filling that may be released on breakage or leakage,” the spokesperson added.

“The Department will pursue enforcement action if the products are not compliant: for example, if the concentration of boric acid or salts of boric acid in a children’s toy exceeds acceptable levels, can become accessible to a child, or is found in a filling that may be released on breakage or leakage,” the spokesperson said.