Top French court overturns ruling on faulty breast implant scandal
In this Jan.10, 2012 file photo, a nurse holds defective breast implants manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), in Nice, southern France. (Lionel Cironneau/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 10, 2018 10:21AM EDT
France's highest court has overturned an appeals court ruling that required around 1,700 women around the world to pay back compensation they received over rupture-prone breast implants.
Wednesday's decision by the Court of Cassation means that the years-long case must be retried.
It's one of multiple legal cases stemming from the scandal, which began with a fraud conviction of the manufacturer of the implants, French company Poly Implant Prothese, or PIP. It went bankrupt and couldn't pay damages to women, who suffered from leaky implants.
They took their compensation demand to TUV Rheinland, a German products-testing company -- initially ordered to pay 5.7 million euros (currently $6.5 million) in damages. That ruling was overturned in 2015 by an appeals court.
The women had argued the implants shouldn't have been certified.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...
