Tips from a pediatric doctor on how help your kids avoid the flu, other respiratory illnesses

Infections are rising across Canada as the country deals with the so-called triple threat of respiratory illnesses, with one pediatric specialist warning amid a "moderately severe" influenza season that it's important to protect vulnerable populations -- especially young children, who are at higher risk of developing complications.

"My feeling right now is that we're in the midst of a … moderately severe influenza season that is affecting children perhaps a little bit disproportionately," Dr. Jesse Papenburg, an infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital told CTV News Channel on Friday.

HOW SEVERE IS THE FLU SEASON?

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said it's received three reports of influenza-related deaths in children aged under 10 during the final week of 2023.

Papenburg warns that there's "quite a bit of activity" country-wide, with influenza being just one of several respiratory viruses moving through the population.

"Here in Montreal, our influenza season started a bit later," Papenburg said. "But we are seeing a high positivity rate."

But he also says it's not particularly "unusual" that children are being hit harder this year because "it's an influenza H1N1 strain predominating," which tends to impact younger populations.

TIPS FOR PROTECTING KIDS

Fortunately, many of the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic can be used to help protect children from influenza complications.

Papenburg said basic protections that parents can take include frequent hand-washing, staying home if you or your family is ill, and wearing a mask if you're sick and caring for someone who is immunocompromised.

For parents who have an infant under six months old, he also suggested trying to "cocoon them bit" and avoid exposing them to anybody suffering from a respiratory infection.

"It might be might be just a cold for you, but it could be a very serious illness for a young infant."