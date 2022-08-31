Tips for managing children's anxiety amid easing of COVID restrictions in schools
After nearly three years of bouncing in and out of classes, alternative learning and limited play time, most children are preparing to return to a “normal” classroom without any physical barriers like face masks.
However, with the easing of COVID restrictions and the start of a new school year, this could be stressful for some children, one psychologist says.
Clinical psychologist Anna Maria Tosco says the pandemic has greatly affected all of us, including children who may have yet to process their emotions from challenges they faced over the last few years.
“We've all been traumatized, almost like we've been through this collective trauma if you will, and we are still healing,” Tosco told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.
In a recent report by LifeWorks, parents reported children as young as two having issues with their mental health, including a rise in anxiety and decline in social and academic development.
Tosco offered some advice for parents on how to recognize when their kids are having a hard time adapting to school, and how to help them.
TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF FIRST
Parents aren’t able to help their children unless they look after themselves first, Tosco said. While it’s normal to experience anxiety over feelings of uncertainty and confusion from the pandemic, it becomes an issue if it persists and starts to affect your physical health.
Tosco said having trouble sleeping, eating or experiencing lack of motivation at work for longer than two weeks or even a month could distract a parent from recognizing similar signs in their own children.
“This is when you know you really need to take care of yourself first before helping your children to be an optimal functioning parent or adult; so take care of yourself first and then you can go off and give advice to your children,” she said.
LOOK FOR PHYSICAL SYMPTOMS
More often than adults, children will show signs of anxiety through physical symptoms such as crying, being clingy or having constant headaches and stomach aches.
“That sore tummy that's persisted, for a few weeks to a month, would be an indication of anxiety,” Tosco said.
According to Anxiety Canada, these symptoms can also range from a child being excessively quiet or constantly acting out and being disruptive.
REPRESSED EMOTIONS
Parents need to let their children know that it's OK to express their emotions, even if they are negative ones, Tosco said.
Repressing emotions will only lead to further psychological issues, she said, so it's important for parents to allow their children to feel their emotions first instead of trying to solve the problem as quickly as possible.
“Don't reach for the solution first, please allow space for that emotion because theorists maintain that repressed emotion leads to being mentally unwell or psychological trouble. So allow for those emotions,” she said.
CATASTROPHIC THINKING
When a child is constantly worrying or expressing their concern for the future in a negative way, this could be a serious marker for anxiety.
“Catastrophic thinking is something to look out for as well. What that means is being very worried about a negative outcome like asking ‘mommy, what if you get sick? Mommy what if my teacher gets sick? What if we can't go to school?’” Tosco said.
In these cases, she recommends that parents remind the child that they can always reach out for safety and help if they need it.
“It’s the idea that help can be sought and found for them when things go wrong,” she said.
MAKE BOUNDARIES, HAVE PATIENCE FOR OTHERS
Though the majority of schools have lifted restrictions with classroom sizes and face masks, Tosco said children should still be reminded they can continue behaviours they were taught to protect themselves from COVID-19 if that would make them feel more comfortable.
Similar to rejecting an invitation to go out with a group of friends or asking to continue to work from home, Tosco said setting and respecting boundaries will help children and adults alike adapt to the “new normal.”
“We have to have patience, tolerance for respecting the boundaries of other people and our own because the truth is we're all still healing and it's going to still take time to reach a kind of level of normalcy, or a new normal,” she said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning, in what CTV News has learned will be a small reworking of the Liberals' front bench.
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol consumption recommend Canadian stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to minimize their risk of negative health consequences.
Pakistan's deadly floods have created a massive 100 km-wide inland lake, satellite images show
Striking new satellite images that reveal the extent of Pakistan's record flooding show how an overflowing Indus River has turned part of Sindh Province into a 100 kilometre-wide inland lake.
BREAKING | StatCan says economy grew by annual rate of 3.3 per cent in Q2
The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, with growth largely driven by increased business investment in inventories and household spending.
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
Canada
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
-
Former Barrie, Ont. woman's conviction for HIV non-disclosure overturned
A former Barrie, Ont. woman has won her case in the Ontario Court of Appeal after she made international headlines nearly a decade ago for not telling her sexual partner she was HIV positive.
-
B.C. premier cites ambulance 'investment' as he addresses infant death
Premier John Horgan said he was heartbroken by the recent death of an infant while waiting for an ambulance in Barriere, B.C., adding his government had made a “significant investment” in rural and remote medical transport.
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
Nunavut ends state of emergency over water shortage in Iqaluit
The Nunavut government says it has ended a state of emergency in Iqaluit intended to address a water shortage in the city.
-
Former PM Brian Mulroney says Mikhail Gorbachev will be 'sorely missed'
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney says Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, was a 'great man' who will be 'sorely missed' on the world stage.
World
-
Truck in Indonesia crashes at school bus stop, killing 10
A truck transporting iron on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital on Wednesday crashed at a bus stop in front of a school and killed at least 10 people, most of them elementary students.
-
Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China
Taiwan's military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island's resolve to respond to new provocations.
-
U.S. Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were 'likely concealed and removed' from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.
-
Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' Royal Family
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says that 'just by existing,' she and her husband Prince Harry 'upset the dynamic of the hierarchy' when they were in the U.K.
-
Black pastor arrested in U.S. while watering neighbour's flowers, video shows
A Black pastor in Alabama says he was arrested while watering his neighbour's flowers, and his attorney has called the incident "irrational, irresponsible, and illegal."
-
Japan PM apologizes for party's church links, will cut ties
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe's assassination last month, and apologized for causing the loss of public trust in politics.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning, in what CTV News has learned will be a small reworking of the Liberals' front bench.
-
Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Health
-
Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age
Growing old is often associated with getting frail and sick, but scientists are trying to change that through a little known but flourishing field of aging research called cellular senescence.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol consumption recommend Canadian stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to minimize their risk of negative health consequences.
Sci-Tech
-
UN monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak.
-
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week. The 98-metre rocket -- the most powerful ever built by NASA -- remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.
-
Turning off your phone's Wi-Fi doesn't actually turn off the Wi-Fi. Here's why
If you think you've turned off your phone's Wi-Fi, your phone may still be using Wi-Fi services in the background. CTVNews.ca explains how to properly turn off your phone's Wi-Fi.
Entertainment
-
University of Texas offers class on Taylor Swift's songs, works by literary greats
The University of Texas is the latest to include the works of Taylor Swift alongside literary greats for one of its undergraduate courses. The university, based in Austin, will offer students 'The Taylor Swift Songbook' this fall.
-
Huge fan turnout for Nickelback video shoot 'awesome,' band says
Fans of Canadian rockers Nickelback came from far and wide Tuesday for a chance to appear in a music video for the band’s upcoming single 'San Quentin.'
-
S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty
South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemption to the mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS, officials said Wednesday.
Business
-
Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1
Russia's Gazprom stopped the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe early Wednesday, a temporary move to it announced in advance.
-
Laurentian Bank reports $55.9M Q3 profit, down from $62.1M a year earlier
Laurentian Bank of Canada reported net income of $55.9 million for its third quarter, down from $62.1 million in the same quarter last year, as its provision for bad loans rose compared with a year ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | StatCan says economy grew by annual rate of 3.3 per cent in Q2
The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, with growth largely driven by increased business investment in inventories and household spending.
Lifestyle
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
-
'You get old because you stop playing': Winnipeg senior continues to take the ice as he approaches his 89th birthday
A Winnipeg man is proving age is just a number as he continues to lace up the skates at nearly 89 years old.
Sports
-
Kennedy repeats call for resignations after Hockey Canada's board supports Smith
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
-
Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at U.S. Open
Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action.
-
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom's from all that time ago.
Autos
-
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember. Here's why
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the 'Back to the Future' movies. But the Alpha5 does resemble some DeLoreans that were never actually made.
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.