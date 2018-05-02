

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Before selecting a long-term care facility, visit it at different times of day to make sure there is enough staff.

2. Check provincial inspection reports to see whether homes have had infractions. Alberta’s can be found here.Ontario’s are available here.Saskatchewan’s are here.

3. Search for data on long-term care indicators in a local area using the Canadian Institute for Health Information’s Your Health System.

4. After selecting a long-term care facility, visit often or hire a caregiver to drop in frequently on your behalf.

5. Document any problems in writing and, if needed, with photographs and video.

6. Inform supervisors and corporate staff of concerns.

7. Consider installing video camerasto monitor care, but make sure they are in keeping with provincial guidelines.