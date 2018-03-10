

Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca





Getting married will make you happier in the long run, but it all depends on when you get hitched, according to a study from the University of Alberta.

University researchers began surveying more than 1,000 Edmonton students in 1985, when the participants were 18 years old. More than 30 years later, the research team reconnected with 405 of those participants to examine whether the timing of their marriages was linked to happiness, symptoms of depression, and self-esteem in midlife.

The findings showed that some participants who married in their early 20s were not as happy later on in life as those who waited. The main reason is because young couples who get married end up “complicating their lives early on," according to University of Alberta family ecology researcher Matt Johnson.

"People who marry early tend not to get as much education, have kids earlier than is optimal, and as a result, get locked into careers they hadn't aspired to,” Johnson said in a statement. “In midlife they're a little more depressed—or have a lower sense of self-worth—not because they violated some societal norm, but because they started down the path to family life early."

Those who married in their mid-20s or later, however, were found to have better well-being later in life. The study also found that those who married later in life were less depressed.

Edmonton residents Phyllis and David Coutts say the study’s results are surprising. The pair tied the knot when they were 21 and have been married for 51 years.

At the time, Phyllis Coutts says it was common to marry at a younger age.

“You used to be content with what's there,” Coutts told CTV Edmonton. “But now you have a big choice.”

Regardless of when you get married, Coutts’s husband David said the success of a marriage is based on the work you put in.

“It’s what you have together. It’s what you make of it, together.”

As for those who wait too long to get married, Johnson says there are other “risks” to keep in mind.

"The marriage market, as they say, gets thinner as you get older . . . so it's a balancing act between not jumping the gun too soon, but at the same time not waiting too long, when you may end up settling for a person that isn't the best match for you," Johnson said.

Overall, those who got married were found to be happier than those who didn’t at all.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett