Time out: How to manage stress tied to the U.S. election results

Following a particularly polarizing U.S. election that brought Donald Trump’s comeback to the presidency, some may be dealing with feelings of anxiety and stress, emotional wellness expert Michelle Jacob says.

In an interview with CTV Your Morning Wednesday, Jacob said that stress can show up in poor sleep habits and digestion, frequent illness and mood swings, including irritation and burnout.

When asked about getting into an argument with family over differing political views, Jacob recommends taking a "micro break."

“Science is showing just two minutes in nature can bring down your levels of cortisol quite a bit. 15 to 30 minutes in nature significantly brings down the cortisol levels,” Jacob says.

Jacob also suggests deep breathing, journaling and shifting your thoughts onto positivity.

You can watch the full interview at the top of this article for more information, including the long-term impacts stress can have on the body and more strategies.