Tim Hortons soup recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs

Certain batches of Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup has been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein — bugs.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the soup base was sold to various hotels, restaurants and other "institutions" in both provinces.

"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product," the CFIA warned in a recall notice on Thursday.

The affected products were sold up to and including Oct. 20, according to the government agency.

Tim Hortons confirmed to CTV News certain batches of the soup was "sold in some restaurants in southwestern Ontario and Alberta."

"The impacted batches of chicken noodle soup were removed from restaurants and destroyed at that time and new product from another supplier was delivered to all affected restaurants," a Tim Hortons spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Chicken noodle soup that has been sold at Tim Hortons restaurants elsewhere in the country is produced by a different manufacturer and was not impacted."

There have been no reports if illness as a result of the recall.

Tim Hortons brand canned soup sold in grocery stores is not affected by the recall, the spokesperson said, adding soup at Tim Hortons restaurants elsewhere in Canada is not affected by the recall as well.