Three levels of government to report in June on ways to tackle meth in Manitoba
A bag of methamphetamine is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 12:30PM EST
WINNIPEG -- Three levels of government are teaming up to study how to respond to the rising use of methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in Manitoba.
Representatives from the city of Winnipeg, the province and the federal government are to come up with recommendations by June.
The group will be led by a provincial deputy minister of health and the city's chief corporate services officer.
Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the committee will explore possible changes to treatment, support programs and the Criminal Code.
He says he's not ideologically opposed to the idea of a safe consumption site, but will wait for the recommendations.
The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union says its members who work in hospitals, jails and other facilities are seeing a sharp increase in meth-related violence.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Three levels of government to report in June on ways to tackle meth in Manitoba
- Depression and anxiety could be as harmful as smoking and obesity
- The Lisbon Patient: Meet the man living with HIV who's about to turn 100
- Alta. baby finds donor she needs to finish rare surgery
- 'Foraging for formula': How food insecurity puts newborns at risk