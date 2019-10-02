TORONTO -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued three separate food-recall warnings for chicken products distributed across Canada due to concerns of Listeria contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes contamination can have symptoms of vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, the CFIA says.

Les Aliments Deli Chef brand sandwiches

Certain Deli Chef brand sandwiches, including the chicken salad, egg salad, ham and roast turkey sandwiches have been recalled by the company on October 1, due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA has listed known retail distribution sites as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I. and Quebec, but says there is a possibility products have been distributed to retailers nationally.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Gordon Food Service frozen chicken products

Gordon Food Service’s frozen and diced chicken products, including white and dark meat, have been recalled by the company on Oct. 1 due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA has listed hotel, restaurant and institutional distribution sites as Alberta, British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website. The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is investigating an outbreak of human illness linked to Listeria contaminated chicken products.

A Bis Gourmet sandwiches

A Bis Gourmet sandwiches, including the chicken salad and Madras chicken salad sandwiches, have been recalled by the company due to possible Listeria contamination.

A food recall warning was issued on Oct. 1 by the CFIA after the original Sept. 30 warning was updated to include additional product information.

The CFIA has listed the retail distribution site as Ontario, including Timothy’s, A Bis Gourmet and ONroute services.

Product codes and the full list of recalled items can be found on the CFIA website. The diced chicken used in these products has been linked to an outbreak investigation; however the CFIA says that there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with these specific products.