Three cases of Listeria linked to deli meats sold at Toronto hospital
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 11:13AM EDT
TORONTO - Public health officials are investigating three cases in which people contracted Listeria infections after eating deli sandwiches at a Toronto hospital.
Toronto Public Health says the individuals were diagnosed with the infection after eating deli meats from the Druxy's restaurant in Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.
Officials say the restaurant is currently closed and the owner is co-operating with the agency to make sure there is no further risk to the public.
They're asking anyone who ate meat from the restaurant between Jan. 1 and March 12 of this year to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of Listeria, which include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and cramps.
Listeria can progress to cause headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Three cases of Listeria linked to deli meats sold at Toronto hospital
- Ontario government pledges $2.1 billion to rebuild mental health system
- Russia: Asking permission before taking organs is 'inhumane'
- Opioid crisis fills empty nests as Canadian grandparents step up
- Activists urge Ottawa to fund $1-million treatment for rare disease