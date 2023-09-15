Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon's novel psilocybin experiment takes off

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'

Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News