Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems

When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.

“Many people assume that when you’re buying something on the shelf or if it’s for sale in a store, that there’s no risk to it or they know exactly what they’re getting,” said Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization that researches and advocates for safer products. “That just isn’t the case.”

On the American market, the EWG has found that more than 2,000 cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems including asthma, chemical burns and cancer risks.

It can be hard to tell exactly what is safe and what is not when shopping at the store. This is especially true with the prevalence of “greenwashing,” or when companies utilize tactics in their product labeling or marketing to appear more natural and environmentally safe, said Jennie Romer, the deputy assistant administrator for pollution prevention at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“People are becoming more aware of how these things can have an effect on our health,” Stoiber said. “In the United States, there is really poor transparency.”

Cleaning your home well is important for disease prevention, said Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications, outreach and membership at the American Cleaning Institute.

“The proper use of cleaning products contributes to public health and quality of life in homes, offices, schools, health care facilities, restaurants and throughout our communities every single day,” he added. “Everyone who has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic or cold and flu season can certainly recognize this fact.”

Here is what experts want you to know about cleaning products and how to make safer choices.

The chemicals in your cleaners

Cleaning products may contain volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, which include hundreds of different chemicals, said Dr. Natalie Johnson, associate professor of environmental and occupational health at Texas A&M University School of Public Health.

Volatile organic compounds are gases that can be emitted from solid or liquid products, according to the EPA. These chemicals can cause problems such as eye, nose and throat irritation and damage to the liver, kidney and central nervous system, the federal agency said.

The impact of these chemicals depends on how often you are exposed to them and to what degree; and the concentration of VOCs are often much higher indoors, the EPA said.

One big problem is that the list of potentially harmful chemicals is long, and sometimes it can be hard to tell from an ingredients list exactly what you will be exposed to if you use a product, Romer said.

Fortunately, there are resources to help quickly reference the best choices on the shelves when you are shopping, Johnson said.

The EPA has a Safer Choice label, and products that qualify for the designation do not contain chemicals linked to cancer, fertility problems and other risks to health, Romer said.

Romer’s husband was just at the store to restock on laundry detergent but forgot which kind they like to buy. After a quick search on the Safer Choice database, he was able to find which of the products on that store’s shelves met the EPA’s criteria, she said.

Volatile organic compounds are a broad category of chemicals –– some of which are naturally occurring, some helpful in dissolving dirt, grease and stains, Sansoni said. And manufacturers have taken steps to manage their emissions, he added.

“Regulators have placed limitations on the VOCs in most consumer products over the past three decades and industry has been working with governments and regulators to minimize VOC concentrations to keep them well below levels that would be considered harmful,” Sansoni said.

It’s not just what you use. It’s how you use it

It’s not just what you are using, but how you are using your cleaning products that could be of concern, experts say.

Some of the risks from using cleaners in your home come from using them improperly, such as mixing bleach with products that contain ammonia –– which can be found in tile or multipurpose cleaners, for example, Romer said.

Mixing disinfectants can also cause dangerous fumes, she added.

“That’s why it’s always important to read and follow the instructions or the directions on a product label,” Romer said.

Frequency of use can also increase the risk that concerning chemicals pose, Johnson said.

“Our oldest adage in toxicology is that it’s the dose that makes the poison,” she said.

It’s also essential to be mindful of exposures for people who are especially susceptible, including pregnant people, those with asthma and children, Johnson added.

“Children aren’t just little adults,” she said. “They’re still developing. … A lot of my research looks at how exposure to air pollutants during pregnancy or early infancy may predispose children for long-term disease risk, such as allergy development, especially asthma.”

Cleanser changes can start small

Going home and clearing out your cleaning supply cabinet isn’t going to completely fix the problem, Stoiber said.

“It’s impossible to avoid all exposures just through shopping alone … but paying attention to these things can make a difference,” she added.

Small changes can make a big difference, and it’s good to take one step at a time to keep from being overwhelmed when limiting exposures to concerning chemicals, Stoiber said.

Throwing out all the cleansers you have and starting over isn’t good from an environmental perspective, so instead start by taking inventory, Romer said.

You may find that some of those products are recommended by the EPA or EWG, she added.

For the rest of them, once you use up a cleanser, try replacing it with a recommended option, Johnson said.

A lot of cleaning can also be done with things you already have in your kitchen like vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice, Stoiber said.

Another way to reduce exposure to potentially risky chemicals has nothing to do with the cleansers you are using but does involve more cleaning.

“Keep up on vacuuming and dusting,” Stoiber said. “A lot of these chemicals … they don’t stay in products. And when they are deposited into dust, and then we either stir up that dust, inhale that dust, or it’s on our hands and we forget to wash our hands and eat, then we’re exposed to those chemicals through dust.”

Make sure you are vacuuming regularly and dusting surfaces with a damp cloth to reduce the traces of those products you are breathing in, she added.