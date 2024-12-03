Health

    • This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why

    According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, a Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination.
    A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

    On Tuesday, the CFIA issued the recall for Taylor Farms' Sweet Kale chopped salad kit.

    The affected salad is sold in 340-gram bags and has a best before date up to and including Dec. 6.

    Salmonella-contaminated food may not look, or smell, spoiled but can cause severe sickness in some cases, the food inspection agency said.

    The food inspection agency is warning customers who have purchased the affected product to throw it out or return it to the location where they purchased it.

    The CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the salad kit in Canada.

    Earlier this year, Taylor Farms Mexican-Style street corn salad kits were recalled due to a listeria contamination stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.

