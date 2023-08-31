'They do have this ability to help': Non-profit targets music festivals as a place to distribute Naloxone

Set up at music festivals throughout the U.S., This Must Be The Place works to normalize the conversation about drugs, while teaching people how to use Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. (Submitted: This Must Be The Place) Set up at music festivals throughout the U.S., This Must Be The Place works to normalize the conversation about drugs, while teaching people how to use Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. (Submitted: This Must Be The Place)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social