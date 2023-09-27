These magnetic building blocks are being recalled due to an ingestion hazard: Health Canada

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for STAX's insane magnetic building blocks, warning about potential ingestion hazards for children of all ages.

According to the notice issued on Wednesday, the recalled products fail to meet the magnetic force requirements outlined in the Toys Regulations and pose an ingestion hazard.

Health Canada has warned that when multiple strong magnets are ingested in a short period of time, they can attract each other while passing through the intestines. This attraction can potentially lead to the twisting of the intestines, resulting in blockages or tears in the intestinal walls.

The health agency says that each set of the recalled magnets, which were manufactured in China, consists of 28 pieces and one magnetic tray, available in six different colors and styles.

A total of 702 sets of magnets were sold in Canada between August 2018 and September 2023. However, as of September 22, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada related to these products

The health agency asks consumers to “immediately” stop using the recalled product and return it to the retailer where it was purchased in Canada.

