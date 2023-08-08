These eye drops are being recalled in Canada because of risk of infection

A person's eye is seen in this undated stock photo. (Maxriesgo/Shutterstock.com) A person's eye is seen in this undated stock photo. (Maxriesgo/Shutterstock.com)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social