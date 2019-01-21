

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- An Ontario health-care advocacy group says there have been at least 29 homicides in long-term care homes in the province in the past six years.

The Ontario Health Coalition says the numbers come from the coroner's office, which doesn't assign blame in a finding of homicide, but defines it as one person causing the death of another.

Natalie Mehra, the coalition's executive director, says the homicides are the extreme end of a continuum of violence that is escalating in long-term care homes.

She says a resident with dementia may be aggressive toward another resident, resulting in their death, and while there is no criminal intent, it's a tragedy for all involved.

The coalition released a report today, calling on the government to institute a minimum standard of care, guaranteeing at least four hours of hands-on nursing and personal support for each resident.

Health Minister Christine Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.