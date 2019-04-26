

Did you know you can safely donate the majority of your liver and it will fully regenerate within a couple of months?

Did you know as many as 100 people a year die while waiting for a liver transplant in Ontario alone? Did you know you don’t have to be related to donate a liver or kidney and you don’t even have to match a blood type?

Perry Zimel is trying to raise awareness about the living donor program, in the hopes of finding a match for his sister Mona, who has a potentially fatal autoimmune disease. She is growing weaker and more tired and her rare AB blood type makes her a poor candidate for a deceased donor organ.

To find out more, visit the Living Donor Program or email liver4mona@gmail.com.